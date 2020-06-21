Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 21

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of COVID-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 4 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown as governments step up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 4.6 lakh people dead globally.

While COVID-19 has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the worst, India has already felt the hit to its economy. COVID-19 has also spread to far-flung regions of the country.

Here’s the tally of COVID-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact; the positive case total includes deaths: 4,10,830 as of June 21

Total deaths in India: 13,260 states/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information)

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 45 0 Arunachal Pradesh 135 0 Assam 5,006 9 Bihar 7,380 50 Chandigarh 390 6 Chhattisgarh 2,028 10 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 62 0 Daman and Diu 36 0 Goa 754 0 Gujarat 26,737 1,639 Haryana 10,223 144 Himachal Pradesh 651 8 Jharkhand 1,965 11 Karnataka 8,697 132 Kerala 2,912 23 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 11,582 495 Maharashtra 1,28,205 5,984 Manipur 681 0 Meghalaya 44 1 Mizoram 140 0 Nagaland 201 0 Delhi 56,746 2,112 Puducherry 338 7 Punjab 3,952 98 Rajasthan 14,537 337 Sikkim 70 0 Tamil Nadu 56,845 704 Telangana 7.072 198 Tripura 1,186 1 Uttar Pradesh 17,135 529 Uttarakhand 2,301 27 West Bengal 13,531 540 Odisha 4,856 12 Andhra Pradesh 8,452 101 Jammu and Kashmir 5,834 81 Ladakh 836 1 Cases being reassigned to states 9265

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 2,13,830

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the COVID-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.