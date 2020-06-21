COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on June 21

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 21

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 4,10,830; Death toll stands at 13,260 as of June 21

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 21 2020, 07:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2020, 07:09 ist
A health worker wearing a protective suit checks temperature of a man before taking his swab sample for COVID-19 test, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of COVID-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 4 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown as governments step up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 4.6 lakh people dead globally.

While COVID-19 has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the worst, India has already felt the hit to its economy. COVID-19 has also spread to far-flung regions of the country.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of COVID-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact; the positive case total includes deaths: 4,10,830 as of June 21

Total deaths in India: 13,260 states/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information)

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands450
Arunachal Pradesh1350
Assam5,0069
Bihar7,38050
Chandigarh3906
Chhattisgarh2,02810
Dadar and Nagar Haveli620
Daman and Diu360
Goa7540
Gujarat26,7371,639
Haryana10,223144
Himachal Pradesh6518
Jharkhand1,96511
Karnataka8,697132
Kerala2,91223
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh11,582495
Maharashtra 1,28,2055,984
Manipur6810
Meghalaya441
Mizoram1400
Nagaland2010
Delhi56,7462,112
Puducherry3387
Punjab3,95298
Rajasthan14,537337
Sikkim700
Tamil Nadu56,845704
Telangana7.072198
Tripura1,1861
Uttar Pradesh17,135529
Uttarakhand2,30127
West Bengal13,531540
Odisha4,85612
Andhra Pradesh8,452101
Jammu and Kashmir5,83481
Ladakh8361
Cases being reassigned to states9265 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 2,13,830

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the COVID-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Karnataka
Tamil Nadu
Bengaluru
Chennai
Kerala
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Hyderabad
Maharashtra
Dharavi
Mumbai
Gujarat
Ahmedabad
Madhya Pradesh
Odisha
West Bengal
Kolkata
Uttar Pradesh
Bihar
Punjab
Delhi
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Narendra Modi
Amit Shah
Arvind Kejriwal
Assam
Nagaland
Manipur
Mizoram
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Jammu and Kashmir
Ladakh
Sikkim
Uttarakhand
Indore
Bhopal

What's Brewing

This is the difference between India and America

This is the difference between India and America

Modi govt brought in 'golden era' of security: Gadkari

Modi govt brought in 'golden era' of security: Gadkari

The chariot of wonder

The chariot of wonder

Maharashtra's 150 forts documented with maps

Maharashtra's 150 forts documented with maps

 