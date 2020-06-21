Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 21

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of COVID-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 4 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.
More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown as governments step up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 4.6 lakh people dead globally.
While COVID-19 has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the worst, India has already felt the hit to its economy. COVID-19 has also spread to far-flung regions of the country.
Here’s the tally of COVID-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact; the positive case total includes deaths: 4,10,830 as of June 21
Total deaths in India: 13,260 states/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information)
|State
|Positive Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|45
|0
|Arunachal Pradesh
|135
|0
|Assam
|5,006
|9
|Bihar
|7,380
|50
|Chandigarh
|390
|6
|Chhattisgarh
|2,028
|10
|Dadar and Nagar Haveli
|62
|0
|Daman and Diu
|36
|0
|Goa
|754
|0
|Gujarat
|26,737
|1,639
|Haryana
|10,223
|144
|Himachal Pradesh
|651
|8
|Jharkhand
|1,965
|11
|Karnataka
|8,697
|132
|Kerala
|2,912
|23
|Lakshadweep
|0
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|11,582
|495
|Maharashtra
|1,28,205
|5,984
|Manipur
|681
|0
|Meghalaya
|44
|1
|Mizoram
|140
|0
|Nagaland
|201
|0
|Delhi
|56,746
|2,112
|Puducherry
|338
|7
|Punjab
|3,952
|98
|Rajasthan
|14,537
|337
|Sikkim
|70
|0
|Tamil Nadu
|56,845
|704
|Telangana
|7.072
|198
|Tripura
|1,186
|1
|Uttar Pradesh
|17,135
|529
|Uttarakhand
|2,301
|27
|West Bengal
|13,531
|540
|Odisha
|4,856
|12
|Andhra Pradesh
|8,452
|101
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5,834
|81
|Ladakh
|836
|1
|Cases being reassigned to states
|9265
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.
No. of people discharged: 2,13,830
While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the COVID-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.