Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 23

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 4,39,638; Death toll stands at 13,998 as of June 23

DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 23 2020, 07:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2020, 07:26 ist
A medical worker wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit waits for the next person to get tested at a school turned into a centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amidst its spread in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 4.3 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown as governments step up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 4.7 lakh people dead globally.

 

While Covid-19 has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the worst, India has already felt the hit to its economy. Covid-19 has also spread to far-flung regions of the country.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths) - 4,39,638 as of June 23

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 13,998

 

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands480
Arunachal Pradesh1350
Assam5,58610
Bihar7,89353
Chandigarh4116
Chhattisgarh2,30212
Dadar and Nagar Haveli620
Daman and Diu360
Goa8641
Gujarat27,8801,685
Haryana10,709161
Himachal Pradesh7288
Jharkhand2,09611
Karnataka9,399142
Kerala3,31023
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh11,903515
Maharashtra 1,35,7966,283
Manipur8410
Meghalaya441
Mizoram1420
Nagaland2800
Delhi62,6552,233
Puducherry3838
Punjab4,325101
Rajasthan15,232356
Sikkim780
Tamil Nadu62,087794
Telangana8,674 217
Tripura1,2251
Uttar Pradesh18,322569
Uttarakhand2,40127
West Bengal14,358569
Odisha5,30315
Andhra Pradesh9,372 111
Jammu and Kashmir6,08885
Ladakh8371
Cases being reassigned to states7832 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged:  2,38,212 

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

