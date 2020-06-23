Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 23

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 4.3 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown as governments step up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 4.7 lakh people dead globally.

While Covid-19 has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the worst, India has already felt the hit to its economy. Covid-19 has also spread to far-flung regions of the country.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths) - 4,39,638 as of June 23

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 13,998

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 48 0 Arunachal Pradesh 135 0 Assam 5,586 10 Bihar 7,893 53 Chandigarh 411 6 Chhattisgarh 2,302 12 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 62 0 Daman and Diu 36 0 Goa 864 1 Gujarat 27,880 1,685 Haryana 10,709 161 Himachal Pradesh 728 8 Jharkhand 2,096 11 Karnataka 9,399 142 Kerala 3,310 23 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 11,903 515 Maharashtra 1,35,796 6,283 Manipur 841 0 Meghalaya 44 1 Mizoram 142 0 Nagaland 280 0 Delhi 62,655 2,233 Puducherry 383 8 Punjab 4,325 101 Rajasthan 15,232 356 Sikkim 78 0 Tamil Nadu 62,087 794 Telangana 8,674 217 Tripura 1,225 1 Uttar Pradesh 18,322 569 Uttarakhand 2,401 27 West Bengal 14,358 569 Odisha 5,303 15 Andhra Pradesh 9,372 111 Jammu and Kashmir 6,088 85 Ladakh 837 1 Cases being reassigned to states 7832

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 2,38,212

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.