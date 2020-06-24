Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on June 24

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 24

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 4,55,113; death toll stands at 14,466 as of June 24

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 24 2020, 07:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2020, 08:14 ist
A medical worker collects a sample from a man at a school turned into a centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amidst its spread in New Delhi, India June 22, 2020. Credit: Reuters

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 4.50 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on Jan. 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 4.7 lakh people dead globally.

While Covid-19 has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the worst, India has already felt the hit to its economy. Covid-19 has also spread to far-flung regions of the country.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 4,55,199 as of June 23

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 14,466

 

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands480
Arunachal Pradesh1480
Assam5,85310
Bihar8,05055
Chandigarh4156
Chhattisgarh2,30212
Dadar and Nagar Haveli620
Daman and Diu360
Goa9092
Gujarat28,4291,711
Haryana11,199169
Himachal Pradesh7638
Jharkhand2,14011
Karnataka9,721150
Kerala3,45123
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh12,078521
Maharashtra 1,39,0106,531
Manipur9210
Meghalaya461
Mizoram1420
Nagaland3300
Delhi66,6022,301
Puducherry4029
Punjab4,397105
Rajasthan15,627365
Sikkim780
Tamil Nadu64,603833
Telangana9,553220
Tripura1,2411
Uttar Pradesh18,893588
Uttarakhand2,53530
West Bengal14,728580
Odisha5,47017
Andhra Pradesh9,834119
Jammu and Kashmir6,23687
Ladakh9321
Cases being reassigned to states8015 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 2,38,212 

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

