Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 24

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 4.50 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on Jan. 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 4.7 lakh people dead globally.

While Covid-19 has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the worst, India has already felt the hit to its economy. Covid-19 has also spread to far-flung regions of the country.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 4,55,199 as of June 23

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 14,466

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 48 0 Arunachal Pradesh 148 0 Assam 5,853 10 Bihar 8,050 55 Chandigarh 415 6 Chhattisgarh 2,302 12 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 62 0 Daman and Diu 36 0 Goa 909 2 Gujarat 28,429 1,711 Haryana 11,199 169 Himachal Pradesh 763 8 Jharkhand 2,140 11 Karnataka 9,721 150 Kerala 3,451 23 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 12,078 521 Maharashtra 1,39,010 6,531 Manipur 921 0 Meghalaya 46 1 Mizoram 142 0 Nagaland 330 0 Delhi 66,602 2,301 Puducherry 402 9 Punjab 4,397 105 Rajasthan 15,627 365 Sikkim 78 0 Tamil Nadu 64,603 833 Telangana 9,553 220 Tripura 1,241 1 Uttar Pradesh 18,893 588 Uttarakhand 2,535 30 West Bengal 14,728 580 Odisha 5,470 17 Andhra Pradesh 9,834 119 Jammu and Kashmir 6,236 87 Ladakh 932 1 Cases being reassigned to states 8015

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 2,38,212

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.