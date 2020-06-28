Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 28

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 5.2 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on Jan. 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

While Covid-19 has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the worst, India has already felt the hit to its economy. Covid-19 has also spread to far-flung regions of the country.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 5,28,016 as of June 27

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 16,090

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 72 0 Arunachal Pradesh 174 1 Assam 6,919 10 Bihar 8,859 58 Chandigarh 427 6 Chhattisgarh 2,602 13 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 84 0 Daman and Diu 36 0 Goa 1,128 2 Gujarat 30,773 1,790 Haryana 13,427 218 Himachal Pradesh 875 9 Jharkhand 2,294 12 Karnataka 11,923 191 Kerala 4,071 22 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 12,965 550 Maharashtra 1,59,133 7,273 Manipur 1,092 0 Meghalaya 48 1 Mizoram 148 0 Nagaland 387 0 Delhi 80,188 2,558 Puducherry 619 10 Punjab 5,056 128 Rajasthan 16,944 391 Sikkim 87 0 Tamil Nadu 78,335 1.025 Telangana 12,349 237 Tripura 1,331 1 Uttar Pradesh 21,584 649 Uttarakhand 2,791 37 West Bengal 16,711 629 Odisha 6,350 18 Andhra Pradesh 12,285 157 Jammu and Kashmir 6,966 93 Ladakh 960 1 Cases being reassigned to states 8023

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 3,08,951

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.