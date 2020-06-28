Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on June 28

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 28

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 5,28,016; death toll stands at 16,090 as of June 28

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 28 2020, 07:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2020, 07:32 ist
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) waits for the next person to get tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a local health centre, amid the spread of the disease, in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 5.2 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on Jan. 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

 

While Covid-19 has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the worst, India has already felt the hit to its economy. Covid-19 has also spread to far-flung regions of the country.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 5,28,016 as of June 27

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 16,090

 

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands720
Arunachal Pradesh1741
Assam6,91910
Bihar8,85958
Chandigarh4276
Chhattisgarh2,60213
Dadar and Nagar Haveli840
Daman and Diu360
Goa1,1282
Gujarat30,7731,790
Haryana13,427218
Himachal Pradesh8759
Jharkhand2,29412
Karnataka11,923191
Kerala4,07122
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh12,965550
Maharashtra 1,59,1337,273
Manipur1,0920
Meghalaya481
Mizoram1480
Nagaland3870
Delhi80,1882,558
Puducherry61910
Punjab5,056128
Rajasthan16,944391
Sikkim870
Tamil Nadu78,3351.025
Telangana12,349237
Tripura1,3311
Uttar Pradesh21,584649
Uttarakhand2,79137
West Bengal16,711629
Odisha6,35018
Andhra Pradesh12,285157
Jammu and Kashmir6,96693
Ladakh9601
Cases being reassigned to states8023 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 3,08,951 

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

