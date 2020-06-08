Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 8

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 2.5 lakh people.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 4 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,57,178 as of June 8.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 7,191

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0 Arunachal Pradesh 49 1 Assam 2,565 4 Bihar 5,070 30 Chandigarh 315 5 Chhattisgarh 1,073 4 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 19 0 Daman and Diu 0 0 Goa 300 0 Gujarat 20,097 1,249 Haryana 4,448 28 Himachal Pradesh 412 6 Jharkhand 1,039 7 Karnataka 5,452 61 Kerala 1,913 15 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 9,401 412 Maharashtra 85,975 3,060 Manipur 172 0 Meghalaya 36 1 Mizoram 34 0 Nagaland 118 0 Delhi 28,936 812 Puducherry 119 1 Punjab 2,608 51 Rajasthan 10,599 240 Sikkim 3 0 Tamil Nadu 31,667 269 Telangana 3,650 137 Tripura 695 0 Uttar Pradesh 10,536 275 Uttarakhand 1,355 13 West Bengal 8,187 383 Odisha 2,856 10 Andhra Pradesh 4,659 75 Jammu and Kashmir 4,087 41 Ladakh 103 1 Cases being reassigned to states 8605

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 1,19,293

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.