Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 8

COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on June 8

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 08 2020, 07:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 07:52 ist
People walk along the sea-facing promenade at Marine Drive, during the first phase of unlocking the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Mumbai, Sunday, June 7, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 2.5 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 4 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,57,178 as of June 8.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 7,191

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh491
Assam2,5654
Bihar5,07030
Chandigarh3155
Chhattisgarh1,0734
Dadar and Nagar Haveli190
Daman and Diu00
Goa3000
Gujarat20,0971,249
Haryana4,44828
Himachal Pradesh4126
Jharkhand1,0397
Karnataka5,45261
Kerala1,91315
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh9,401412
Maharashtra 85,9753,060
Manipur1720
Meghalaya361
Mizoram340
Nagaland1180
Delhi28,936812
Puducherry1191
Punjab2,60851
Rajasthan10,599240
Sikkim30
Tamil Nadu31,667269
Telangana3,650137
Tripura6950
Uttar Pradesh10,536275
Uttarakhand1,35513
West Bengal8,187383
Odisha2,85610
Andhra Pradesh4,65975
Jammu and Kashmir4,08741
Ladakh1031
Cases being reassigned to states8605 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 1,19,293

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

