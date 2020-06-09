COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on June 9

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 9

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 2,67,134; Death toll stands at 7,595 as of June 9

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 09 2020, 07:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2020, 07:23 ist
New Delhi A security person holds an infrared thermometer for the thermal screening of visitors at Select Citywalk after the authorities permitted to reopen malls, in New Delhi, Monday, June 8, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 2.6 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 4 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,67,134 as of June 9.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 7,595

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh510
Assam2,7764
Bihar5,24731
Chandigarh3205
Chhattisgarh1,1604
Dadar and Nagar Haveli200
Daman and Diu00
Goa3300
Gujarat20,5741,280
Haryana4,85439
Himachal Pradesh4226
Jharkhand1,2907
Karnataka5,76064
Kerala2,00416
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh9,638414
Maharashtra 88,5283,169
Manipur2720
Meghalaya361
Mizoram420
Nagaland1230
Delhi29,943874
Puducherry1281
Punjab2,66353
Rajasthan10,876246
Sikkim70
Tamil Nadu33,229286
Telangana3,650137
Tripura8030
Uttar Pradesh10,947283
Uttarakhand1,41113
West Bengal8,613396
Odisha2,9949
Andhra Pradesh4,81375
Jammu and Kashmir4,28545
Ladakh1031
Cases being reassigned to states9189 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 1,24,095

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

