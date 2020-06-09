Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 9

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 2.6 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 4 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,67,134 as of June 9.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 7,595

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0 Arunachal Pradesh 51 0 Assam 2,776 4 Bihar 5,247 31 Chandigarh 320 5 Chhattisgarh 1,160 4 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 20 0 Daman and Diu 0 0 Goa 330 0 Gujarat 20,574 1,280 Haryana 4,854 39 Himachal Pradesh 422 6 Jharkhand 1,290 7 Karnataka 5,760 64 Kerala 2,004 16 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 9,638 414 Maharashtra 88,528 3,169 Manipur 272 0 Meghalaya 36 1 Mizoram 42 0 Nagaland 123 0 Delhi 29,943 874 Puducherry 128 1 Punjab 2,663 53 Rajasthan 10,876 246 Sikkim 7 0 Tamil Nadu 33,229 286 Telangana 3,650 137 Tripura 803 0 Uttar Pradesh 10,947 283 Uttarakhand 1,411 13 West Bengal 8,613 396 Odisha 2,994 9 Andhra Pradesh 4,813 75 Jammu and Kashmir 4,285 45 Ladakh 103 1 Cases being reassigned to states 9189

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 1,24,095

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.