Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 12

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 70,684; death toll stands at 2,291 as of May 12

DH Web Desk,
  • May 12 2020, 06:58 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 06:58 ist
Migrant workers, who arrived from Maharashtra state, wait to board a buses to reach their hometowns during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Allahabad on May 11, 2020. (Credit: AFP Photo/Sanjay Kanojia)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 70,000 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 2.5 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 70,684 as of May 12.

 

 

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 2,291

StatePositive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh10
Assam632
Bihar7336
Chandigarh1692
Chhattisgarh590
Dadra and Nagar Haveli10
Daman and Diu00
Goa70
Gujarat8,542513
Haryana70310
Himachal Pradesh552
Jharkhand1613
Karnataka86231
Kerala5194
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh3,785221
Maharashtra23,401868
Manipur20
Meghalaya131
Mizoram10
Nagaland00
Delhi7,23373
Puducherry90
Punjab1,87731
Rajasthan3,988113
Sikkim00
Tamil Nadu8,00253
Telangana1,27530
Tripura1500
Uttar Pradesh3,57380
Uttarakhand681
West Bengal2,063190
Odisha3943
Andhra Pradesh201845
Jammu and Kashmir8799
Ladakh450

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 20,917

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

