Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 12

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 70,000 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 2.5 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 70,684 as of May 12.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 2,291

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 Assam 63 2 Bihar 733 6 Chandigarh 169 2 Chhattisgarh 59 0 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 1 0 Daman and Diu 0 0 Goa 7 0 Gujarat 8,542 513 Haryana 703 10 Himachal Pradesh 55 2 Jharkhand 161 3 Karnataka 862 31 Kerala 519 4 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 3,785 221 Maharashtra 23,401 868 Manipur 2 0 Meghalaya 13 1 Mizoram 1 0 Nagaland 0 0 Delhi 7,233 73 Puducherry 9 0 Punjab 1,877 31 Rajasthan 3,988 113 Sikkim 0 0 Tamil Nadu 8,002 53 Telangana 1,275 30 Tripura 150 0 Uttar Pradesh 3,573 80 Uttarakhand 68 1 West Bengal 2,063 190 Odisha 394 3 Andhra Pradesh 2018 45 Jammu and Kashmir 879 9 Ladakh 45 0

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 20,917

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.