Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 13

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 74,287; death toll stands at 2,415 as of May 13

  • May 13 2020, 06:53 ist
  • updated: May 13 2020, 09:31 ist
A patient sits on a train as she arrives from the Southern Indian city of Vellore after receiving treatment as the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, at the Howrah Railway station in Kolkata on May 12, 2020. (Credit: AFP Photo)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 72,000 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 2.9 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 74,287 as of May 13.

 

 

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 2,415

StatePositive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh10
Assam652
Bihar8316
Chandigarh1873
Chhattisgarh590
Dadra and Nagar Haveli10
Daman and Diu00
Goa70
Gujarat8,903537
Haryana78011
Himachal Pradesh652
Jharkhand1723
Karnataka92531
Kerala5244
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh3,986225
Maharashtra 24,427921
Manipur20
Meghalaya131
Mizoram10
Nagaland00
Delhi7,63986
Puducherry131
Punjab1,91432
Rajasthan4126117
Sikkim00
Tamil Nadu8,71861
Telangana1,32932
Tripura1540
Uttar Pradesh3,66482
Uttarakhand691
West Bengal2,173198
Odisha4373
Andhra Pradesh209046
Jammu and Kashmir93410
Ladakh450

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 23,386

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

