Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 13

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 72,000 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 2.9 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 74,287 as of May 13.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 2,415

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 Assam 65 2 Bihar 831 6 Chandigarh 187 3 Chhattisgarh 59 0 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 1 0 Daman and Diu 0 0 Goa 7 0 Gujarat 8,903 537 Haryana 780 11 Himachal Pradesh 65 2 Jharkhand 172 3 Karnataka 925 31 Kerala 524 4 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 3,986 225 Maharashtra 24,427 921 Manipur 2 0 Meghalaya 13 1 Mizoram 1 0 Nagaland 0 0 Delhi 7,639 86 Puducherry 13 1 Punjab 1,914 32 Rajasthan 4126 117 Sikkim 0 0 Tamil Nadu 8,718 61 Telangana 1,329 32 Tripura 154 0 Uttar Pradesh 3,664 82 Uttarakhand 69 1 West Bengal 2,173 198 Odisha 437 3 Andhra Pradesh 2090 46 Jammu and Kashmir 934 10 Ladakh 45 0

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 23,386

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.