Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 18

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 95,000 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 3 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 95,518 as of May 18.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 3,018

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 Assam 97 2 Bihar 1284 8 Chandigarh 191 3 Chhattisgarh 67 0 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 1 0 Daman and Diu 0 0 Goa 17 0 Gujarat 11,380 659 Haryana 910 14 Himachal Pradesh 78 3 Jharkhand 217 3 Karnataka 1146 37 Kerala 601 4 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 4,977 248 Maharashtra 33053 1198 Manipur 7 0 Meghalaya 13 1 Mizoram 1 0 Nagaland 0 0 Delhi 9755 148 Puducherry 13 1 Punjab 1964 35 Rajasthan 5202 131 Sikkim 0 0 Tamil Nadu 11224 78 Telangana 1,551 34 Tripura 167 0 Uttar Pradesh 4,464 112 Uttarakhand 92 1 West Bengal 2576 232 Odisha 828 3 Andhra Pradesh 2380 50 Jammu and Kashmir 1183 13 Ladakh 45 0 Cases being reassigned to states 290

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 34,109

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.