COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on May 18

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 18

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 95,518; death toll stands at 3,018 as of May 18

DH Web Desk
  • May 18 2020, 07:07 ist
  • updated: May 18 2020, 07:46 ist
A migrant walks towards his native village in Uttar Pradesh, during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus, at Rewa district, Sunday, May 17, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 95,000 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 3 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 95,518 as of May 18.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 3,018

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh10
Assam972
Bihar12848
Chandigarh1913
Chhattisgarh670
Dadra and Nagar Haveli10
Daman and Diu00
Goa170
Gujarat11,380659
Haryana91014
Himachal Pradesh783
Jharkhand2173
Karnataka114637
Kerala6014
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh4,977248
Maharashtra 330531198
Manipur70
Meghalaya131
Mizoram10
Nagaland00
Delhi9755148
Puducherry131
Punjab196435
Rajasthan5202131
Sikkim00
Tamil Nadu1122478
Telangana1,55134
Tripura1670
Uttar Pradesh4,464112
Uttarakhand921
West Bengal2576232
Odisha8283
Andhra Pradesh238050
Jammu and Kashmir118313
Ladakh450
Cases being reassigned to states290 

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 34,109

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

