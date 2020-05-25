Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 25

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 1.37 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 137,890‬ as of May 23.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 4,015

Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 Assam 392 4 Bihar 2,478 13 Chandigarh 238 3 Chhattisgarh 252 0 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 2 0 Daman and Diu 0 0 Goa 66 0 Gujarat 14,063 858 Haryana 1184 16 Himachal Pradesh 196 4 Jharkhand 360 4 Karnataka 2,089 44 Kerala 847 4 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 6,665 290 Maharashtra 50,231 1,635 Manipur 32 0 Meghalaya 14 1 Mizoram 1 0 Nagaland 0 0 Delhi 13,418 261 Puducherry 41 1 Punjab 2048 40 Rajasthan 7,028 163 Sikkim 1 0 Tamil Nadu 16,277 111 Telangana 1,854 53 Tripura 191 0 Uttar Pradesh 6,017 155 Uttarakhand 298 2 West Bengal 3,459 269 Odisha 1336 7 Andhra Pradesh 2,780 56 Jammu and Kashmir 1,621 21 Ladakh 49 0 Cases being reassigned to states 2338

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 54,441

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.