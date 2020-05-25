COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on May 25

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 25

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 1,37,890; death toll stands at 4,015 as of May 25

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 25 2020, 06:53 ist
  • updated: May 25 2020, 06:53 ist
A migrant worker carries a luggage trunk on his head as he waits for transport to reach a railway station to board a train to his home state of Bihar, during an extended lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, India, May 23, 2020. (Credit: Reuters Photo)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 1.37 lakh people.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 137,890‬ as of May 23.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 4,015

State Positive CasesDeaths

Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh10
Assam3924
Bihar2,478 13
Chandigarh2383
Chhattisgarh2520
Dadra and Nagar Haveli20
Daman and Diu00
Goa660
Gujarat14,063858
Haryana118416
Himachal Pradesh1964
Jharkhand3604
Karnataka2,08944
Kerala847 4
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh6,665290
Maharashtra 50,2311,635
Manipur320
Meghalaya141
Mizoram10
Nagaland00
Delhi13,418261
Puducherry411
Punjab204840
Rajasthan7,028163
Sikkim10
Tamil Nadu16,277111
Telangana1,85453
Tripura1910
Uttar Pradesh6,017155
Uttarakhand2982
West Bengal3,459269
Odisha13367
Andhra Pradesh2,78056
Jammu and Kashmir1,62121
Ladakh490
Cases being reassigned to states2338 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 54,441

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Gujarat
Ahmedabad
Goa
Rajasthan
Punjab
Haryana
Chandigarh
Uttarakhand
Delhi
Jammu and Kashmir
Himachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh
Assam
Guwahati
Manipur
Mizoram
Meghalaya
Nagaland
Agartala
Tripura
West Bengal
Kolkata
Bihar
Jharkhand
Chhattisgarh
Madhya Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Telanagana
Hyderabad
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Kerala
Kasaragod
Puducherry

What's Brewing

Central Vista: A waste of money, violation of norms

Central Vista: A waste of money, violation of norms

Reliance starts trials of JioMart across India

Reliance starts trials of JioMart across India

NYTimes front page, a depiction of US' coronavirus woes

NYTimes front page, a depiction of US' coronavirus woes

'Signs of working COVID-19 vaccine possible in autumn'

'Signs of working COVID-19 vaccine possible in autumn'

 