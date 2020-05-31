Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 31

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 1.8 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 3.4 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,81,623 as of May 31.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 5,149

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0 Arunachal Pradesh 3 0 Assam 1100 4 Bihar 3509 17 Chandigarh 289 4 Chhattisgarh 447 2 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 2 0 Daman and Diu 0 0 Goa 69 0 Gujarat 16,356 980 Haryana 1923 20 Himachal Pradesh 313 6 Jharkhand 561 5 Karnataka 2,922 49 Kerala 1,208 8 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 7891 343 Maharashtra 65,168 2,197 Manipur 60 0 Meghalaya 27 1 Mizoram 1 0 Nagaland 25 0 Delhi 18,549 416 Puducherry 61 1 Punjab 2,233 44 Rajasthan 8617 193 Sikkim 1 0 Tamil Nadu 21,184 160 Telangana 2499 77 Tripura 251 0 Uttar Pradesh 7701 213 Uttarakhand 749 5 West Bengal 5,130 309 Odisha 1819 7 Andhra Pradesh 3461 60 Jammu and Kashmir 2,341 28 Ladakh 77 0 Cases being reassigned to states 5043

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 67692

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.