COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on May 31

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 31

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 1,81,623; death toll stands at 5,149 as of May 31

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 31 2020, 06:57 ist
  • updated: May 31 2020, 06:57 ist
PTI photo

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 1.8 lakh people.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 3.4 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,81,623 as of May 31.

 

 

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 5,149

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh30
Assam11004
Bihar350917
Chandigarh2894
Chhattisgarh4472
Dadra and Nagar Haveli20
Daman and Diu00
Goa690
Gujarat16,356980
Haryana192320
Himachal Pradesh3136
Jharkhand5615
Karnataka2,92249
Kerala1,2088
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh7891343
Maharashtra 65,1682,197
Manipur600
Meghalaya271
Mizoram10
Nagaland250
Delhi18,549416
Puducherry611
Punjab2,23344
Rajasthan8617193
Sikkim10
Tamil Nadu21,184160
Telangana249977
Tripura2510
Uttar Pradesh7701213
Uttarakhand7495
West Bengal5,130309
Odisha18197
Andhra Pradesh346160
Jammu and Kashmir2,34128
Ladakh770
Cases being reassigned to states5043 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 67692

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
India
COVID-19
Jammu and Kashmir
Karnataka
Madhya Pradesh
Telangana
Tamil Nadu
Kerala
Bihar
Gujarat
Odisha
Jharkhand
Rajasthan
Delhi
Uttarakhand
Assam
Tripura
Ministry of Health
Uttar Pradesh
Chhattisgarh
West Bengal
Nagaland
Mizoram
Manipur
Arunachal Pradesh
Punjab
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Goa

What's Brewing

Afghanistan says ready for dialogue with Taliban

Afghanistan says ready for dialogue with Taliban

SpaceX, NASA set to try again for Crew Dragon launch

SpaceX, NASA set to try again for Crew Dragon launch

India needs intelligent COVID-19 lockdown exit strategy

India needs intelligent COVID-19 lockdown exit strategy

Xi risks new Cold War, last Hong Kong governor says

Xi risks new Cold War, last Hong Kong governor says

'Modi inflicting wounds on India, not healing them'

'Modi inflicting wounds on India, not healing them'

 