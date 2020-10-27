Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 27

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 79 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 7,944,244 as of October 27

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,245 58 Arunachal Pradesh 14,244 33 Assam 204,836 908 Bihar 212,705 1,058 Chandigarh 14,085 222 Chhattisgarh 175,959 1,818 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,228 3 Goa 42,532 582 Gujarat 168,081 3,693 Haryana 159,457 1,737 Himachal Pradesh 20,422 291 Jharkhand 99,686 866 Karnataka 805,947 10,947 Kerala 397,217 1,352 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 167,969 2,890 Maharashtra 1,648,665 43,348 Manipur 17,424 144 Meghalaya 9,066 81 Mizoram 2,493 0 Nagaland 8,663 38 Delhi 359,488 6,312 Puducherry 34,336 588 Punjab 131,391 4,125 Rajasthan 188,048 1,853 Sikkim 3,835 64 Tamil Nadu 711,713 10,956 Telangana 231,834 1,311 Tripura 30,257 343 Uttar Pradesh 472,075 6,902 Uttarakhand 60,744 1,001 West Bengal 353,822 6,546 Odisha 282,695 1,259 Andhra Pradesh 808,924 6,606 Jammu and Kashmir 92,225 1,444 Ladakh 5,933 71

No. of people discharged: 71,37,228

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.