Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Oct 27

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 27

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 7,944,244; death toll stands at 1,19,450 as of October 27

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 27 2020, 07:34 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2020, 07:35 ist
A Hindu devotee blows a conch shell during Durga Puja celebrations at a pandal, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 79 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

  Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 7,944,244 as of October 27 

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,19,450




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,24558
Arunachal Pradesh14,24433
Assam204,836908
Bihar212,7051,058
Chandigarh14,085222
Chhattisgarh175,9591,818
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,2283
Goa42,532582
Gujarat168,0813,693
Haryana159,4571,737
Himachal Pradesh20,422291
Jharkhand99,686866
Karnataka805,94710,947
Kerala397,2171,352
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh167,9692,890
Maharashtra1,648,66543,348
Manipur17,424144
Meghalaya9,06681
Mizoram2,4930
Nagaland8,66338
Delhi359,4886,312
Puducherry34,336588
Punjab131,3914,125
Rajasthan188,0481,853
Sikkim3,83564
Tamil Nadu711,71310,956
Telangana231,8341,311
Tripura30,257343
Uttar Pradesh472,0756,902
Uttarakhand60,7441,001
West Bengal353,8226,546
Odisha282,6951,259
Andhra Pradesh808,9246,606
Jammu and Kashmir92,2251,444
Ladakh5,93371

No. of people discharged: 71,37,228

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

