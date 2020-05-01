Coronavirus: Indian Railways deploys first special train to transport migrant workers

Indian Railway has deployed first special train to ferry stranded migrant workers from Telangana to Jharkhand on Friday amidst the ongoing lockdown to contain COVID-19.

An unreserved train with 24 coaches left Lingampalli in Telangana at 5.30 am to Hatia in Jharkhand carrying 1,200 migrant workers. The non-stop train will reach Hatia near Ranchi today at 11 pm.

The train will only make technical halts for crew changing and watering. Only 54 people are allowed in each coach. Food and water will be provided. All passengers are asked to wear masks and gloves. Railway Protection Force ( RPF) staff has been deployed in each coach, said Railways officials.

"Today morning a One-off special train was run from Lingampalli to Hatia on request of the State Government of Telangana and as per the directions of Ministry of Railways. All necessary precautions such prior screening of passengers, maintaining social distancing at station and in the train were followed", R D Bajpai, spokesperson of Indian Railways, said.

"This was only a "One-off Special train" and any further trains shall be planned only as per the directions of Ministry of Railways and on request from both the originating and destination state governments, he said.

The railways run to special train after meeting of home and health ministry officials on Thursday night.

Separately Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan meeting at Prime Minister Office official on transportation of migrant workers, sources said.

The Centre has been under pressure from states for deploying special trains to transport stranded migrants, students, tourists and pilgrims.

States including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Bihar have asked the Centre to deploy special trains.

However, Home Ministry on Thursday said only buses should be used to ferry workers. Several states have used buses and transported thousands of workers.

