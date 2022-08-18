Coronavirus News Live: India reports 12,608 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Mainland China reported 3,570 new coronavirus cases for August17, of which 682 were symptomatic and 2,888 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.\r\n\r\nThat compared with 3,036 new cases a day earlier - 637 symptomatic and 2,399 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. (Reuters)
