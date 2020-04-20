Coronavirus live updates: All doctors and hospitals to light a candle at 9pm on April 22 as protest, says IMA

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned in his announcement, a number of restrictions such as in the rural and agriculture sector, manufacturing in SEZs and industrial zones will be lifted and will become operational from today. IMA sends govt a white alert over violence against doctors, and said that all doctors and hospitals to light a candle at 9 pm on April 22, as protest. MHA constituted 6 Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) to make on-spot assessment of the situation. UP CM Yogi Adityanath, whose father passed away earlier today, said he will not be attending the last rights in order to ensure enforcement of the state's lockdown norms. Globally, the United States records 1,997 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
Suspended 2 policemen and appointed ADG CID Crime Atulchandra Kulkarni to investigate Palghar incident: Maharashtra CM
"No one should think that lockdown has been lifted. We have just tried to revolve the wheel of economy a bit. I've heard that some people are treating relaxations as the lifting of lockdown. If they continue to behave like this we'll take strict measures," said Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
We've suspended 2 policemen and appointed ADG CID Crime Atulchandra Kulkarni to investigate the matter. Over 100 persons arrested incl 5 main accused. There is nothing communal in this whole incident. I have spoken to Amit Shah ji this morning, saidMaharashtra CM on Palghar incident.
Broad Modalities/Guidelines for rejoining have been planned in a phased manner considering the numbers of individuals rejoining from Leave/Temporary Duty/Courses and the requirement for smooth reporting, quarantine and onward dispersal to units: Indian Army
All personnel in the Indian Army will be classified as Green (who have completed 14 days Quarantine period), Yellow (who need to undergo 14 days Quarantine period) and Red (Symptomatic requiring isolation and further treatment in COVID-19 hospital): Indian Army
Our legitimate needs for safe workplaces have to be met. Abuse and violence should stop immediately. White Alert to the nation - All doctors and hospitals to light a candle at 9pm on 22 April, as protest and vigil, said Indian Medical Association.
If the govt fails to enact Central Law on violence against Doctors & Hospitals even after White Alert, IMA will declare Black Day on 23rd April. All doctors in the country will work with black badges, saidIndian Medical Association in a statement.
A burial that was not: Chennai doctor's last rites see attacks, protest amidst coronavirus fears
Fifty-five-year-old Dr Simon Hercules had devoted his life to treating patients, but when he died on Sunday evening after testing positive forCOVID-19, the society this neurosurgeon served for decades failed him big time.
China protests India's move to prevent hostile takeovers
China on Monday protested the changes India recently made in its foreign investment policy, stating that the “additional barriers” set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Government in New Delhi violated World Trade Organization’s “principle of non-discrimination”.
No relaxation, coronavirus lockdown to continue till May 3: Karnataka Cabinet
The Karnataka Cabinet on Monday decided that lockdown measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 will continue “as is” till May 3 with no relaxation whatsoever.
MHA seeks report from Maharashtra over Palghar incident
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over Palghar incident. Ministry of Home Affairs seeks report from Maharashtra government over Palghar incident.
"Spoke on phone with H.E. President @ibusolih about the COVID-19 pandemic, and the health and economic challenges it poses for the Maldives," tweets PM Narendra Modi.
"The special bond between India and Maldives strengthens our resolve to fight this common enemy together. India will stand by its close maritime neighbour and friend in this challenging time," he said.
All 16 high-risk contacts of the pizza delivery boy tested negative
All 16 high-risk contacts of the pizza delivery boy who had tested positive for COVID19, have tested negative: District Magistrate South Delhi. (ANI)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says he will not take part in the last rites of his father tomorrow, to ensure enforcement of lockdown and to defeat coronavirus pandemic in the state.
BBMP budget presentation underway
Karnataka: For the first time in its history, budget is presented via video conference at the BBMP central office while it is witnessed by corporators from zonal offices.
Listen | Pandemic podcast: Transgenders, effect of lockdown on an invisible community
COVID-19 situation serious in Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Indore: MHA
The Centre on Monday said the COVID-19 situation is "especially serious" in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata and a few other places in West Bengal, and violation of lockdown measures risk the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Kerala's lockdown relaxations violation of guidelines: MHA
As Kerala prepared to provide relaxations in districts depending on the severity ofCOVID-19spread, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the state government to "rectify" its directions that included allowing bus travel and opening of barber shops and restaurants, saying they were "dilution" and "violation" of its April 15 lockdown guidelines.
Our views & approach on restarting flights have been clearly stated: Civil Aviation Ministry
"Since some airlines didn't heed our advisory&opened bookings&started collecting money from flyers,a directive was issued to them on 19Apr restraining them from doing so. They were also informed that they'll be given sufficient notice&time to commence bookings," tweets Hardeep Singh Puri.
He also put out screenshots of his tweets saying, "Our views & approach on restarting flights have been clearly stated.On 2nd April, I said "A decision to restart flights after this period remains to be taken" & reiterated this on 5th. On14th when Lockdown extended, I said "we can CONSIDER lifting restrictions" after Lockdown."
6 Inter-Ministerial Central Teams constituted
Government of Indiaconstituted 6 Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) to make on-spot assessment of coronavirus situation, issue necessary directions to State Authorities for its redressal & submit their report to Central Govt in a larger interest of the general public: Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (ANI)
"There is no question of soft-heartedness in the case of those who have been gunned down in Padarayanapura. The police are free to take action against them.
From the disruption of the duty of health care personnel and the police, the police are free to use all available force to protect their lives," tweets Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa.
395 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka so far
Till noon on Monday, 395 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka. This includes 16 deaths and 111 discharges. Five new positive cases have been reported till noon, all five are from Kalaburagi. All the five patients, two of them minor boys aged 13 and 17 are contacts of previously diagnosed patients: P175, P177, and P205.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath speaks to his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray over the Palghar mob lynching case
"Talked to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Uddhav Thackeray last evening regarding the killing of the saints Swami Kalpavriksha Giri Ji, Swami Sushil Giri Ji and his driver Nilesh Telgade Ji in Palghar, Maharashtra and harsh action against the responsible elements of the incident," tweets Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister YogiAdityanath.
"It was informed by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra that some people have been arrested and the remaining will be identified and strict action will be taken against them," he said.
Violations to lockdown measures reported, posing a serious health hazard to public and risk for the spread of COVID-19: GOI
Government of India informed theStates that the violations to lockdown measures reported, posing a serious health hazard to public and risk for the spread of COVID-19: Incidents of violence on frontline healthcare prof; complete violations of social distancing norms; the movement of vehicles in urban areas: Spokesperson, MHA
108 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Gujarat today
108 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Gujarat today. Now the total positive cases in the state stand at 1851, including 106 discharged and 67 deaths: Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Gujarat
Spike in child porn consumption during the lockdown period: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh
Spike in child porn consumption during the lockdown period shows the huge presence of paedophiles, child rapists and child pornography addicts online. We're taking urgent steps to tighten stringency to prevent a drastic rise in sexual crimes against children, says Maharashtra Home Minister.
"The cybercrime department of the Maharashtra police registered 133 cases and arrested 46 people under IPC Section. 292 (prurient creation of lascivious images), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act and the IT Act during the lockdown," he said.
Kerala: Italy's Roberto Tonizzo, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 13 while visiting Varkala of Thiruvananthapuram dist, today left for Bengaluru after making a full recovery. He will leave for Italy from there. A car to Bengaluru was arranged for him by the state govt.
He had recovered from COVID-19 on March 26 and was under quarantine till date.
Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai visits Padarayanapura
Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai visits Padarayanapura in Bengaluru where a ruckus erupted last night, over shifting of some people - who had primary & secondary contact with 3 COVID-19 patients to quarantine. 59 people have been arrested, 5 FIRs have been registered. (ANI)
No attack on Covid Warriors will be tolerated: Karnataka CM
"Police Commissioner has been told to provide full security to Asha workers and other officials. No attack on Covid Warriors will be tolerated," tweeted Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa
Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha secretariats resume functioning
Delhi: Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha secretariats resume functioning today after 30 days with sanitisation of all vehicles at the entry point.
Manipur is now Corona free: CM
"I am glad to share that Manipur is now Corona free. Both patients have fully recovered and have tested negative. There are no fresh cases of the virus in the state," tweets Manipur CM N Biren Singh.
Moradabad: Doctor tested coronavirus positive dies
A COVID-19 positive doctor, who was undergoing treatment at Teerthanker Mahaveer University (TMU) medical college, died last night: Moradabad Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr MC Garg, Uttar Pradesh
3 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Nagpur
3 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Nagpur; the total number of positive cases in the district is 76: Nagpur District Information Office
Padarayanapura incident: 5 FIRs registered, 59 arrested
Earlier today,BS Yediyurappa helda meeting with State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and police officers over the incident at Padarayanapura yesterday.
"I met Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa briefed him. He told us to act strictly. I've told the same to my officials. Won't tolerate such acts. We've arrested 59 people. 5 FIRs registered. I'm going to Padarayanapura. Will make sure others are quarantined," said stateHome Minister on ruckus in Padarayanapura.
17 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan
17 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan so far - 1 each in Ajmer, Banswara and Nagour, 2 each in Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur & Kota and 8 in Jaipur. Total of positive cases in the state rises to 1495. Total 24 deaths and 205 recovered in the state, according to theRajasthan Health department.
A 62-year-old man from Nagour, admitted at a hospital, died last night. He was also suffering from hypertension,Rajasthan health department reported.
Madhya Pradesh coronavirus patient who escaped isolation caught
Madhya Pradesh: A COVID-19 positive patient who had escaped from the isolation ward of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur, has been caught near Madanpur check post in Narsinghpur. He was earlier arrested under the National Security Act and sent to Jabalpur central jail.
Kerala's decision to allow opening of restaurants, book shops violation of lockdown measures: MHA
Kerala's decision to allow opening of restaurants, book shops is a violation of lockdown measures, condemns MHA
1553 new cases and 36 deaths in India says Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
1553 new cases and 36 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 17265 (including 14175 active cases, 2546 cured/discharged/migrated and 543 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Odisha stands at 68
Total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Odisha stands at 68 including 43 active cases, 24 cured and 1 death: Odisha Health Department
Government of India to Kerala govt- Government of Kerala has circulated revised guidelines for lockdown measures. In its order,Kerala Govt has allowed opening of activities which are prohibited in the 15th April MHA order.
Government of India to Kerala govt said thatsuch additional activities allowed by Kerala Govt, includes opening of local workshops; Barber shops; restaurants; book stores; MSMEs in municipal limits; bus travel in the cities/ towns for shorter distance etc, according to ANI's sources.
Government of India to Kerala Govt- This amounts to dilution of guidelines issued by MHA and violation of MHA order dated 15th April issued under the Disaster Management Act 20o5, sources told ANI.
Department of Health & Family Welfare, West Bengal, in a series of tweets on 19th April, alleged defective test kits supplied by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) as the reason for testing delays.
"Apropos a mischievous report circulating in social media about the alleged delay in the time taken for testing swab samples in West Bengal, it is clarified that:
1.The testing kits supplied by ICMR-NICED about two weeks ago have started to throw up a large number of ‘inconclusive’ results, necessitating a repeat/ ‘confirmatory’ test run, thereby causing a delay in the generation of the final test report.
2. There was no problem earlier when the testing kits were being received directly from National Institute of Virology, Pune. Recently, the supplies to Government Labs in West Bengal have been routed through ICMR-NICED, Kolkata.
3.This problem has been faced not just by Government labs in the State but other testing labs in the country, based on their feedback shared in the relevant user groups.
4. The apparently defective test kits supplied by ICMR-NICED, Kolkata are resulting in a high number of repeat/ confirmatory tests and causing delays and other attendant problems at a time when we are battling a pandemic. This is an issue that ICMR needs to look into immediately." -- the department said in a series of tweets.
Feluda to crack the COVID-19 mystery, Jatayu in tow
An indigenous paper-strip test, named after one of India’s most famous fictional private investigators, has shown promise in detecting COVID-19 in an hour’s time using sophisticated gene-editing technology.
List of services allowed and banned from April 20
Relaxations in the COVID-19 will set in from Monday except for containment zones. However, all states are not providing for relaxations. The Centre has already said states cannot dilute its directions on lockdown but can make it more stringent if the situation warrants. Delhi has decided not to provide any relaxation but will review on April 27 while Kerala has announced a graded withdrawal.
Lockdown in Telangana to continue till May 7
Lockdown in Telangana will continue till May 7. Cabinet will decide further course of action on May 5. Swiggy Zomato won't be allowed from April 20: Telangana CM
COVID-19 outbreak: Joblessness rate triples to over 20%
