Coronavirus live updates: All doctors and hospitals to light a candle at 9pm on April 22 as protest, says IMA

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned in his announcement, a number of restrictions such as in the rural and agriculture sector, manufacturing in SEZs and industrial zones will be lifted and will become operational from today. IMA sends govt a white alert over violence against doctors, and said that all doctors and hospitals to light a candle at 9 pm on April 22, as protest. MHA constituted 6 Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) to make on-spot assessment of the situation. UP CM Yogi Adityanath, whose father passed away earlier today, said he will not be attending the last rights in order to ensure enforcement of the state's lockdown norms. Globally, the United States records 1,997 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.