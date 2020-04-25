Coronavirus live updates: India reports lowest daily growth rate in cases; Tally at 26,096

As the nation stays under lockdown for over a month now, the total number of cases so far recorded in the country surges past the 26,000-mark and the death toll goes over 807. Even though cases hit a record single-day high with over 1750 cases, the average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in India is 9.1 days from Friday 8 am to Saturday 8 am, India recorded a 6% growth in new cases, which is the lowest daily growth rate recorded since the country crossed 100 cases, the government said. Meanwhile, confirmed coronavirus cases hit 2.77 million worldwide, with deaths at 193,930.