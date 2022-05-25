Coronavirus Live: Germany eases Covid-19 entry rules

Follow DH for the latest news and updates on Covid-19.
07:42
North Korea reported no new deaths among fever patients for a second consecutive day
The COVID outbreak, which the isolated country confirmed about two weeks ago, has stoked concerns about a lack of vaccines and medical supplies, while experts said a nationwide lockdown could deepen a food crisis in the country of 25 million.
07:41
Germany eases COVID-19 entry rules from June 1
Germany's Health Ministry will ease COVID-19 entry rules for travellers from June 1, suspending a requirement for vaccination, recovery from the virus or a negative test, Funke media group reported on Wednesday, citing the health minister.
"We will suspend the 3G rule on entry until the end of August," Health Minister Karl Lauterbach was quoted as saying.
