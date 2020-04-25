Coronavirus live updates: WB doctor dies of COVID-19, taking India's toll to 826; tally above 26,500

As India remains in lockdown for over a month, the total number of cases reported in the country surges past the 26,500-mark according to DH's tally. The death toll stands at 826. Most recently, a doctor in West Bengal succumbed to the virus. States ramp up testing and enforce lockdown restrictions more strictly even as some sectors are allowed to operate. Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state. Globally, the death toll has surpassed 2,00,000 and US has the highest number of deaths from the virus, accounting for at least one-fourth of global COVID-19 fatalities, followed by Italy and Spain. The World Health Organization warned against "immunity passports" for recovered patients, seen as a possible tool for countries preparing to re-open their economies.