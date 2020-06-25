Coronavirus Lockdown: Indian Railways suspends regular train services till August 12

Indian Rlys suspends regular train services till Aug 12

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 25 2020, 21:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2020, 21:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI

Indian Railways on Thursday suspended regular train services till August 12 due to Covid-19 while only Shramik Special, 15 pair of Special Rajdhani Express trains, 100 pair special timetabled train will continue to operate. 

The railways already cancelled booking of tickets for regular mail/ express till further order. However, ticket bookings for special Rajdhani and 100 pair of special trains will continue.

 

The railways said if required more special trains will be operated.

Regular mail/express and suburban train services will be suspended till August 12.

The Indian Railway suspended the train operations from March 22 and continue to operate only freight trains transporting essential commodities. However, from May 1, Indian Railways had started operating Shramik Special. Subsequently, operations of Special Rajdhani Express trains on May 12 and Special timetabled train on June 1 were started.
 

