Coronavirus news live updates: India to begin world's largest vaccination drive today

India is all set to carry out the world's largest vaccination drive which is expected to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 10:30 today. A total of 3006 vaccination sites across all states and union territories will be virtually connected during the launch, and close to 100 beneficiaries in each site will receive the vaccine. Stay tuned for more updates...
4,000 health workers to get Covid-19 vaccine in Mumbai daily
As many as 4,000 health workers will be administered Covid-19 vaccine every day at nine vaccination centres in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will launch the vaccination drive from a centre at Bandra Kurla Complex on Saturday, the civic body stated in an official release.
The vaccination will start at Vile Parle-based Dr R N Cooper Hospital, it was stated.
Read More
24,000 health workers at 243 sites in Karnataka to be vaccinated on Jan 16
As many as 24,300 health workers will be vaccinated in 243 vaccination sites across Karnataka on Saturday. Karnataka has seen registration of health workers on Co-WIN portal exceed by 43% above the set target.
In all, the state has seen 7,17,439 health workers register for a Covid vaccine jab against8,14,500 doses of both Covishield and Covaxin vaccines received in the state till now. The quantity isenough to vaccinate around four lakh health workers. Further vaccine consignments are expected in the coming days, said Health Minister K Sudhakar.
Among 100 beneficiaries at each vaccination site, safai karamcharis and group ‘D’ workers, have been consciously included so that one of them is the first to receive the vaccine at the site.
Read More
Mizoram schools to reopen on Jan 22, churches in Feb
Mizoram has decided to allow reopening of schools for classes 10 and 12 from January 22, and places of worship from February, officials said on Friday.
Mizoram, a Christian-majority state, decided to reopen places of worship with limited attendees as the COVID-19 situation improved, they said.
The decisions were taken at a meeting among doctors, churches and civil society groups. Health minister R Lalthangliana presided over the meeting.
Read More
Covid vaccination drive set to begin under shadow of doubt over Covaxin efficacy
The Union Health Ministry’s last-minute 180 degrees turn on Covaxin – an indigenous Covid-19 vaccine - has generated concerns among doctors and healthcare workers as a section of them are reluctant to accept it without the efficacy data even as India is set to publicly roll out the two shots, Covishield and Covaxin, on Saturday in the world’s largest adult vaccination drive.
On the eve of the rollout by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 3,006 sites, a senior Health Ministry official wrote to the States and Union Territories making it clear that both vaccines made by Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech would be used.
Many doctors are discussing among themselves why they are being forced to take a vaccine that lacks efficacy data. "Some of them feel as if they're being forced into a clinical trial," said a senior doctor and researcher, describing discussions among peers.
Read More
India set to roll-out world's biggest vaccination drive against Covid-19
Indiais all set to roll out the world's biggest vaccination programme on Saturday with over 3 lakh healthcare workers to be inoculated on the first day of the much-anticipateddrive, which the government said is "probably the beginning of the end" of Covid-19.
A total of 3,006 session sites across all states and union territories will be virtually connected during the launch at 10.30 am by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site.
Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College Principal Sudhir Bhandari will be the first person in Rajasthan to be given the shot, while in Madhya Pradesh, a hospital security guard and an attender will be among the first to get the jab.
Read More
Good morning readers! Welcome to our live coverage of coronavirus news updates