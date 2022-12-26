Coronavirus News Live: Covid spreading rapidly in China, new signs suggest
updated: Dec 26 2022, 08:08 ist
Follow the latest developments on the Covid-19 situation in India and the world with DH.
08:07
Maharashtra temple bodies make masks must amid Covid scare
Amid the growing Covid-19 cases in some parts of the world, several temple managements in Maharashtra have either made the use of face masks compulsory or advised people to use them in the wake of the holiday rush and New Year festivities.
Delhi airport: Random Covid test of intl passengers continues for 2nd day; some test positive
The random Covid test of arriving international passengers continued for the second day at Delhi airport on Sunday, and some passengers have tested positive, according to an official.
At the Delhi airport, as many as 455 passengers have been subjected to random coronavirus testing, starting from 10 am on Saturday till 7 pm on Sunday. Out of them, less than half per cent are positive cases, an official at Genestrings Diagnostic Centre said.(PTI)
07:45
Chhattisgarh sees one Covid-19 case, active tally now eight
Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported one Covid-19 case at a positivity rate of 0.33 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,749, an official said. The death toll and recovery count remained unchanged at 14,146 and 11,63,595, respectively.(PTI)
07:29
Rising Covid cases likely to keep markets volatile
With the next week being the end of the calendar year and no major event lined up, markets may remain lacklustre for the week. We would enter the calendar year 2023 (CY23) with uncertain global factors, like recessionary fears, geo-political risks and rising Covid cases in China that could keep the equity markets volatile.
It's safe to wear masks in crowded places: TN Health Minister Ma Subramanian
Tamil Nadu never announced any relaxation in following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and it is safe to wear a mask in crowded places, state Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Sunday amid a surge in coronavirus infections overseas.
Covid spreading rapidly in China, new signs suggest
China’s outbreak is straining not only its government’s credibility and its health care system, but also the ability to provide basic fever-reducing medications.
