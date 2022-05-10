Coronavirus Live: A decrease of 766 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
updated: May 10 2022, 08:55 ist
India's daily Covid-19 cases on Tuesday dipped slightly as the nation logged 2,288 new coronavirus infections. Stay tuned for updates!
08:51
India's daily Covid-19 cases on Tuesday dipped slightly as the nation logged 2,288 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,31,07,689, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
07:32
Covid-19: Sex workers in acute crisis
The lockdowns, this year and the last, have been devastating for sex workers
Covid-19: UGC allows another extension for submission of M.Phil or Ph.D thesis
Universities and higher educational institutions can give another extension of up to six months beyond 30 June for M.Phil or Ph.D thesis submission on case-to-case basis after reviewing a student's work, an official of the University Grants Commission said on Monday.
After first Covid jab, beneficiary needs to schedule second with same mobile number, says Govt
The government on Monday said that after receiving the first Covid vaccine shot, a beneficiary needs to schedule for or avail the second with the same mobile number used at the time of the first dose for both doses to be tagged to the same beneficiary.
