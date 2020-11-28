Coronavirus news live updates: India's caseload tops 93.44 lakh; spread of Covid-19 across the world slows down
updated: Nov 28 2020, 08:46 ist
India's coronavirus tally reached 93.44 lakh with 43,082 new cases. The number of active cases in India has increased by 3,211 and now stands at 4,55,555. The total number of recoveries is at 87,18,517. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.
08:44
PM Modi to visit Ahmedabad, Pune and Hyderabad to review progress of vaccine development
PM Narendra Modi to visit Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad & Serum Institute of India in Pune today to personally review the Covid-19 vaccine development and manufacturing process.
08:23
Delhi records 98 Covid-19 deaths; 5,482 fresh cases take cumulative count to 5.56 lakh
08:03
Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 1,04,873
Mexico's Health Ministry on Friday reported 12,081 additional cases of the novelcoronavirusand 631 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of infections to 1,090,675 and the death toll to 104,873.
Health officials have said the real number of infections is likely to be significantly higher.
07:16
Bihar's Covid-19 tally climbs to 2,33,839 after detection of 698 new cases in past 24 hours, five fresh fatalities raise death toll to 1,248; active case count 5,545.
07:14
US hospitalized Covid-19 patient number hits record 90,000
The number of Covid-19 patients being treated in hospitals across the United States reached 90,000 on Friday after nearly doubling in the last month, just as holiday gatherings are expected to propel the next wave of infections.
The rate of hospitalizations - now at the highest level since the pandemic began - has pushed some hospitals beyond capacity, and comes after weeks of rising infection rates across the country. That is likely to increase as people who mingled with relatives and friends over Thanksgiving gradually get sick, health experts say.
07:13
Assam's Covid-19death toll rises to 980 after two more fatalities, 149 new cases bring infection tally to 2,12,320; number of active cases now 3,272.
07:12
West Bengal's Covid-19 death toll mounts to 8,270 with 46 more fatalities; 3,489 fresh cases push tally to 4,73,987
07:10
