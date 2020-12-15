Coronavirus news live updates: Covid-19 triggering rare, deadly fungal infection, claims Delhi's Ganga Ram hospital

India's Covid-19 tally reached the 99 lakh-mark on Monday, while the number of recoveries reached 93.88 lakh. As the hardest-hit nation rolled out its first vaccine inoculations on Monday, the number of coronavirus deaths in the United States crossed 300,000 on Monday, according to Reuters tally. Stay tuned for updates
What you need to know about getting tested for coronavirus
Testing is essential to controlling the coronavirus. Once people know they are infected, they can isolate, alert others of the risk and stop the spread.
But months into the pandemic, many people still are frustrated and confused about virus testing. Long lines at testing sites, delays in getting results and even surprise testing bills have discouraged some people from getting tested. Many people don’t understand what a test can and can’t tell you about your risk — and wrongly think a test result that comes back negative guarantees they can’t spread the virus to others.
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine data hacked in EMA cyberattack
Moderna Inc said on Monday it was informed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) certain documents related to pre-submission talks of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate were unlawfully accessed in a cyberattack on the medicines regulator.
US finds first case of coronavirus in wild animal, a Utah mink
The USDepartment of Agriculture said on Monday that it confirmed the first known case of the coronavirus in a wild animal, a mink. The discovery increases concerns about outbreaks in mink as the virus has killed more than 15,000 farmed mink in the United States since August.
Night curfew on, No parties allowed post 9 pm on Dec 31 in Ahmedabad
Since a night curfew is in place in Ahmedabad in Gujarat to contain the coronavirus outbreak, there will be no parties on December 31 to ring in the new year, a senior police official said on Monday.
Hunger study predicts 168,000 pandemic-linked child deaths
The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has set back decades of progress against the most severe forms of malnutrition and is likely to kill 168,000 children before any global recovery takes hold, according to a study released Monday by 30 international organizations. The study from the Standing Together for Nutrition Consortium draws on economic and nutrition data gathered this year as well as targeted phone surveys. AP
Covid-19 triggering rare, deadly fungal infection, claims Ganga Ram hospital
Doctors at a leading private facility here have found multiple cases in recovering coronavirus patients, who were diagnosed with a deadly fungal infection "triggered by Covid-19", due to which nearly half of them lost their eyesight, hospital authorities claimed on Monday.
Good morning readers and welcome to our live coverage of coronavirus cases in India. The nation'sCovid-19 tally reached the 99 lakh-mark on Monday, while the number of recoveries reached 93.88 lakh. As the hardest-hit nation rolled out its first vaccine inoculations on Monday, the number of coronavirus deaths in the United States crossed 300,000 on Monday, according to Reuters tally. Stay tuned for updates