Coronavirus news live updates: Covid-19 recoveries in India cross 60 lakh, death toll at 1,08,299

Covid-19 recoveries in India cross 60-lakh mark. The five top states with maximum cases (61% active cases) are also contributing more than half (54.3%) of the total recoveries, according to Union Ministry of Health. The country's death toll due to the contagion reached 1,08,249 with 926 new fatalities. Stay tuned for more updates.
US President Donald Trump, with bandages seen on his hand, takes off his face mask as he comes out on a White House balcony to speak to supporters gathered on the South Lawn for a campaign rally that the White House is calling a "peaceful protest"
Daily Covid-19 cases in France set new record at almost 27,000
The number of new coronavirus infections in France jumped over 26,000 in one day for the first time since the start of the epidemic, health ministry data showed.
Ireland reports 1,012 Covid-19 cases, highest daily toll since April
Ireland reported 1,012 new cases of Covid-19, the highest daily figure since April and up from an average of 523 over the previous seven days, health department data showed.
US CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 7,641,502 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 58,302 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 926 to 213,037.
Chhattisgarh reports 2,688 Covid-19 cases, 39 deaths, 713 discharged
Chhattisgarh reported 2,688 coronavirus cases and 39 fatalities, taking the state's caseload to 1,40,258 and toll to 1,235, while 713 people were discharged and 1,691 completed home isolation during the day, an official said.
