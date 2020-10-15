Coronavirus news live updates: Paris goes under curfew as Europe ramps up Covid-19 restrictions
Coronavirus news live updates: Paris goes under curfew as Europe ramps up Covid-19 restrictions
updated: Oct 15 2020, 08:04 ist
India reports 63,509 fresh Covid-19 cases as tally reaches 72,39,389 while 730 new deaths take the toll to 1,10,586, according to Union Health Ministry. Recovery rate breaches 87 per cent as 63,01,927 people recover. Stay tuned for more updates.
08:04
Mainland China reports 11 new Covid-19 cases vs 20 a day earlier
Mainland China reported 11 new Covid-19 cases on Oct. 14, down from 20 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Thursday.
The National Health Commission said 10 of the cases were imported infections originating from overseas, compared with 14 a day earlier. One new local infection was reported in Qingdao, where the city government is seeking to test every person this week due to recent cases linked to a hospital treating imported infections
07:53
'Long COVID' may affect multiple parts of body and mind, doctors say
Ongoing illness after infection with Covid-19, sometimes called "long COVID", may not be one syndrome but possibly up to four causing a rollercoaster of symptoms affecting all parts of the body and mind, doctors said on Thursday.
In an initial report about long-term Covid-19, Britain's National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) said one common theme among ongoing Covid-19 patients - some of whom are seven months or more into their illness - is that symptoms appear in one physiological area, such as the heart or lungs, only to abate and then arise again in a different area.
07:38
8 new #COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram, taking the total tally to 2,220. The number of active cases is at 112 while 2,108 people have been discharged so far. No death reported in the State till date: Government of Mizoram pic.twitter.com/rYHhEOD75s
Paris goes under curfew as Europe ramps up coronavirus restrictions
France on Wednesday became the latest European country to toughen anti-coronavirus measures, imposing a curfew in Paris and eight other cities from Saturday, while Germany and Ireland also ramped up restrictions.
"We have to act. We need to put a brake on the spread of the virus," President Emmanuel Macron told public television, announcing a shutdown between 9:00 pm and 6:00 am that will remain in force for as long as six weeks.
07:20
Mexico's coronavirus death tally nears 85,000, including 1,744 health workers
Mexico's health ministryreported 4,056 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 478 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 829,396 cases and 84,898 deaths.
The ministry also said 127,053 healthcare workers have contracted confirmed cases of Covid-19, with at least 1,744 fatalities since the pandemic began.
07:17
Covid-19: RT-PCR test errors stump Karnataka
The rise in mysterious cases where patients test negative for RT-PCR but are found to have serious Covid-19 infection through high resolution CT (HRCT) scan has prompted the government to work on a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).
This is being done to prevent "false" negative patients from transmitting the infection to others.
Donald Trump’s son Barron tested positive for Covid-19, reveals Melania
Barron Trump, the teenage son of US President Donald Trump, contracted coronavirus after his parents tested positive for Covid-19 but has since tested negative, First Lady Melania Trump has said.
In a blog posted on the White House website, Melania said that Barron, 14, exhibited no symptoms, a departure from herself and the president, who have both said they experienced mild symptoms.
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.