Coronavirus news live updates: India breaches 67 lakh total Covid-19 cases

White House Covid-19 infections could have been prevented: Anthony Fauci
Australia's Victoria state reaches lower infection milestone
Australia's city of Melbourne, capital of thecoronavirushotspot state of Victoria, on Wednesday reported the lowest two-week average of new cases after a second contagion wave that led to one of the world's toughest lockdowns.
Refusing Covid-19 test? Be ready for jail and fine in Karnataka
Amid the worsening Covid-19 outbreak in the state, the government on Tuesday invoked the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020 to crack down onpeoplewho refuse to get tested.
Mexican economy needs years to recover from coronavirus: IMF
Mexico faces a years-long struggle to return to pre-pandemic levels of employment, income and poverty after an expected economic contraction of 9.0 percent in 2020, the IMF warned.
DCGI nod to Phase-1 human trials of 'antisera' with potential to treat Covid-19
Drugs Controller General of India has given permission for conducting Phase-1 human clinical trial for an "antisera" that was developed by injecting inactivated SARS-CoV-2 in horses and can be a potential treatment for Covid-19, ICMR officials said on Tuesday.
Covid-19: Centre removes export curbs on N-95 masks
The Centre on Tuesday removed export curbs on N-95 masks, which are in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with a view to promote outbound shipments of the product. Earlier, exporters were required to seek licence from the government for export of these masks.
48% of total Covid-19 deaths concentrated in 25 districts of 8 states: Health Ministry
About 48 per cent of total Covid-19 deaths in the country are concentrated in 25 districts of 8 states, out of which 15 districts are in Maharastra alone, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
Addressing a press briefing, Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India has recorded the highest number of recoveries from Covid-19 at over 56 lakh and India has also conducted the second-highest number of tests in the world at 8.10 crore.
In a first, Bengaluru reports over 5,000 Covid-19 cases
Bengaluru reported a record 5,012 cases on a single day, out of the 34,336 samples that were tested on October 5.BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad, however, maintained that many of the cases could be from pending reports of October 4 when 27,757 samples were tested.
Good morning readers and welcome to our live coverage of coronavirus cases in India. On Tuesday, the country's caseload went past 67 lakh, and the death toll climbed to 1,03,820 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. India's active caseload at 13.75% of total positive cases, with 10 states accounting for 77% of all active cases. Stay tuned for more updates.