Coronavirus news live: India overtakes US to become No.1 in terms of global Covid-19 recoveries

India's Covid-19 case tally crosses 52-lakh mark with a spike of 96,424 new cases and 1,174 deaths in last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the total case tally stands at 52,14,678 including 10,17,754 active cases, 41,12,552 cured/ discharged/ migrated & 84,372 deaths. Stay tuned for more updates.
A health worker wearing a PPE kit collects samples for Covid-19 Rapid Antigen test, at Kursoo Rajbagh in Srinagar. Credit: PTI Photo
Jammu and Kashmir government administration has started rapid antigen tests area wise to check and prevent the spreading ofcoronavirus.
As recoveries cross the 42-lakh mark in India, the country overtakes the US to become No.1 in terms of global Covid-19 recoveries: Ministry of Health
Polio vaccine in the crossfire of misinformation
As scientists around the world rush to find a vaccine to stem the spread of Covid-19, another deadly disease, polio, has become the latest target of misinformation campaigns online.
Rajya Sabha MP Sonal Mansingh has given zero-hour notice over the demand to provide support to artists facing hardships due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Beds don't treat patients, say hospitals hit by doctor shortage
Days after 36 private hospitals were served notice by the BBMP for not reserving 50 per centof beds for government quota Covid-19 patients, the management opened up about a looming crisis with regard to the shortage of doctors.
Trump says he expects to have coronavirus vaccine for every American by April
US President Donald Trump said Friday he expects enough Covid-19 vaccines "for every American" will be produced by next April, and that the first doses will be distributed immediately after approval later this year.
Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 19
Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 5,296,290; death toll stands at 85,525 as of September 19
Ministerial Officials, Security police and other officerscheckfor coronavirus as part of the Unlock 04 norms ahead of theSeptember 21st sessionin the Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru. Credit: DHPhoto
'Entering a very interesting if not critical juncture'
I have no doubt that we are entering United Nations Security Council at a very interesting if not critical juncture. Both 75th anniversary of UN & Covid-19crisis present us with an opportunity to see whether we can do things differently: TS Tirumurti, Permanent Rep. of India to UN
IIT students develop 'bubble helmet' ventilation device to combat Covid-19
Students of International Institute of Information Technology, Bhubaneswar claim to have developed 'bubble helmet' a ventilation device amid Covid-19pandemic.
Ananya Aprama, a student of IIIT says, "This device will be very affordable for common men."
Trump administration reverses guidance on Covid-19 testing for a second time
Trump administration reversed guidance on Covid-19testing for a second time, urging those exposed to people with the virus to get tested even if they are not displaying symptoms.
A Covid-19 patient, who was thrashed allegedly by staff at Gujarat's Rajkot Civil Hospital, passes away.
"The patient had a bout of hysteria & attempted to remove the intravenous tube. He was trying to hurt himself & other patients. He was then restrained," says the Hospital Superintendent.
Participants during rehearsals for Garba dance ahead of 'Navratri', amidst the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ahmedabad. Credit: PTI Photo
Good morning readers, and welcome to Deccan Herald's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.