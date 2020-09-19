Coronavirus news live: India overtakes US to become No.1 in terms of global Covid-19 recoveries

India's Covid-19 case tally crosses 52-lakh mark with a spike of 96,424 new cases and 1,174 deaths in last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the total case tally stands at 52,14,678 including 10,17,754 active cases, 41,12,552 cured/ discharged/ migrated & 84,372 deaths. Stay tuned for more updates.