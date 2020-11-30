Coronavirus news live updates: US health experts fear surge in Covid-19 following Thanksgiving

India's coronavirus tally crossed 94-lakh mark on Sunday as the death toll surged past 1.36 lakh with over 496 fatalities. Active cases dropped to 4,53,956 with 984 cases recorded yesterday. Total discharged cases at 88,02,267 with 42,298 new discharges in the last 24 hours. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.
People gather around the illuminated Christmas tree at the Old Town Square in Prague amid the ongoing coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic
AFP Photo
Ailments worsen as patients keep away from hospitals over Covid-19 fear
The months-long assault by the pandemic kept many patients with non-Covid ailments away from hospitals out of fear of contracting the virus. The cost of that move is now becoming apparent as the virus retreats and a few patients make their way to the deserted corridors of hospitals in the city.
Read more here
US health experts worry about major surge in Covid-19 after Thanksgiving
Two top American health experts, also members of the White House Task Force on Covid-19, on Sunday feared a major surge in the coronavirus pandemic after this week's Thanksgiving festival, which traditionally involves gathering of family and friends over dinner.
The number of new Covid-19 cases reported in the US topped 200,000 for the first time on Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Read more here
Malaria death toll to exceed Covid-19 in sub-Saharan Africa: WHO
Deaths from malaria due to disruptions during the coronavirus pandemic to services designed to tackle the mosquito-borne disease will far exceed those killed by Covid-19 in sub-Saharan Africa, the World Health Organization warned on Monday.
More than 409,000 people globally - most of them babies in the poorest parts of Africa - were killed by malaria last year, the WHO said in its latest global malaria report, and Covid-19 will almost certainly make that toll higher in 2020.
Mexico reports more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases
Mexico reported 6,388 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 196 additional deaths on Sunday, health ministry data showed.
The latest tally brought the official number of cases to 1,107,071 with a total death toll of 105,655.
US health experts worry about major surge in Covid-19 after Thanksgiving
Two top American health experts, also members of the White House Task Force on Covid-19, on Sunday feared a major surge in the coronavirus pandemic after this week's Thanksgiving festival, which traditionally involves gathering of family and friends over dinner.
The number of new Covid-19 cases reported in the US topped 200,000 for the first time on Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
DCGI silent on Covid-19 vaccine effects; Serum seeks Rs 100 crore damages from Tamil Nadu volunteer who sued company
The Indian drug regulatory authority's silence on two incidences of serious adverse reactions during the Covid-19 vaccine trials over the last three months raises grave concerns on the credibility of the clinical trial process supervised by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). The manufacturers have, however, vouched for the safety of their vaccines.
Read more here
New York City to reopen primary schools despite coronavirus surge
New York City will reopen elementary schools on December 7 and offer in-person classes for special-needs students of all ages despite a recent surge in coronavirus cases, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday.
With many parents struggling to care for students at home and with data showing the virus largely spares young children, the city dropped a requirement for schools to close if the rate of positive virus tests exceeds three percent for a week.
Read more here
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.