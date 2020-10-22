Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 tally crosses 77 lakh; toll climbs to 116,550

India's Covid-19 tally on Wednesday crossed 77 lakh cases and the country's death toll climbed to 116,550. High caseload states like Maharashtra and Karnataka saw a dip in their daily cases while West Bengal saw its highest spike. The country's recovery rate has now climbed to 88.81 per cent while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.51 per cent. Stay tuned for the latest updates.
