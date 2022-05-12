Coronavirus News Live: North Korea reports first Covid-19 outbreak, declares emergency

North Korea has confirmed its first-ever case of Covid-19 and declared a "severe national emergency", with leader Kim Jong Un vowing to "eliminate" the virus, state media said Thursday. The Union government is set to relax the norms for Covid vaccine precaution dose, allowing those going overseas to get the jab before the stipulated nine-month waiting period as required by the destination country, sources said on Wednesday. Stay tuned for more updates.
India sees 2,827 new Covid-19 cases, 24 more deaths
India on Thursday reported a slight drop in daily Covid-19 infections with 2,827 new cases and 24 deaths. On Wednesday, the country had reported 2,897 cases.
With recoveries exceeding fresh infections, the active caseload dropped to 19,067.
Meanwhile, 3,230 persons recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 98.74 per cent.
Govt reduces gap between 2nd dose and booster for those travelling abroad
The Union government is set to relax the norms for Covid vaccine precaution dose, allowing those going overseas to get the jab before the stipulated nine-month waiting period as required by the destination country, sources said on Wednesday.
41% parents unwilling to vaccinate kids aged 6-12 against Covid-19: Survey
As much as 41 per centof parents in India are currently unwilling to vaccinate their children aged 6-12 years, according to a survey by LocalCircles, a community-based social media platform.
North Korea reports first Covid-19 outbreak, declares emergency
North Korea has confirmed its first-ever case of Covid-19 and declared a "severe national emergency", with leader Kim Jong Un vowing to "eliminate" the virus, state media said Thursday.