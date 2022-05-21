Coronavirus Live: India reports 2,323 Covid-19 cases; active cases fall below 15,000-mark

North Korea reported 219,030 more people with fever symptoms and one additional death as the country fights its first confirmed coronavirus outbreak, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said on Saturday. Get latest updates on Coronavirus news from around the world on DH.
India reports 2,323 Covid-19 cases; active cases fall below 15,000-mark
Thane district's Covid-19 count rises by 27
With the addition of 27 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 7,09,494, an official said on Saturday.
These cases were reported on Friday.
The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,895, he said, adding that the mortality rate is 1.67 per cent.
In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload stood at 1,63,612, while the death toll is 3,407, another official said. - PTI.
Global Covid caseload tops 526.6 million
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 526.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.28 million and vaccinations to over 11.43 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 526,690,884 and 6,287,461, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered increased to 11,437,712,256. - IANS.
Centre to start door-to-door Covid vaccine campaign in June-July for booster shots among elderly
To accelerate the coverage of those vaccinated against Covid-19, the Union Health Ministry on Friday announced it will launch a two-month long door-to-door campaign in June and July. The campaign will give preference to eligible senior citizens to be inoculated with a booster dose.
In Xi Jinping's big year, political price of China's pandemic policy climbs
Protests bubbling in big cities, dismal economic indicators and rampant discontent online -- China's zero-Covid policy is morphing from a propaganda victory to a political liability for President Xi Jinping.
