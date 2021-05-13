Coronavirus News Live: Opposition leaders urge PM Modi to use Central Vista money on Covid-19 vaccine

Twelve top Opposition leaders, including Congress, Trinamool Congress and DMK, have demanded that the government stop the Central Vista construction and use that money for procuring oxygen and vaccines instead. The three-member committee appointed by the Karnataka High Court to probe the Chamarajanagar hospital tragedy has stated in the report that all the 24 deaths on the intervening night of May 2-3 occurred due to lack of oxygen. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
US-approved vaccines effective against B.1.617 variant of Covid-19: Official
Covid-19 vaccines approved by the United States like Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson have effectiveness against theB.1.617variant of the virus that is predominant in India, which is experiencing one of the worst outbreaks of the pandemic, a top American health official said.
Karnataka sees 640% increase in patients with double mutant virus in 15 days
The cases of the infectious double mutant variant B.1.617 have increased by 640 per centin 15 days in Karnataka - from 20 on April 27 to 148 cases on May 12. This has been declared as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation because of its increased transmissibility. The mutant is already present in 46 countries across the world.
Chamarajanagar tragedy due to lack of oxygen: Karnataka HC-appointed panel
The three-member committee appointed by the Karnataka High Court to probe the Chamarajanagar hospital tragedy has stated in the report that all the 24 deaths on the intervening night of May 2-3 occurred due to lack of oxygen. The report stated that between 11 pm on May 2 andearlyhours on May 3, there was absolutely no oxygen at the district hospital, attached to Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS).
'Use Central Vista money on Covid-19 vaccines': Opposition leaders write to PM
Twelve top Opposition leaders, including Congress, Trinamool Congress and DMK, on Wednesday shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to procure Covid-19 vaccines centrally from domestic and global suppliers, invoke compulsory licensing to expand domestic production and immediately start a free and universal vaccination across the country.
