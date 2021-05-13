Coronavirus News Live: Opposition leaders urge PM Modi to use Central Vista money on Covid-19 vaccine

Twelve top Opposition leaders, including Congress, Trinamool Congress and DMK, have demanded that the government stop the Central Vista construction and use that money for procuring oxygen and vaccines instead. The three-member committee appointed by the Karnataka High Court to probe the Chamarajanagar hospital tragedy has stated in the report that all the 24 deaths on the intervening night of May 2-3 occurred due to lack of oxygen. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.