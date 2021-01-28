Coronavirus vaccine news updates: Virus variants can adjust to vaccines, Dr Anthony Fauci says

The United States' top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci said that a handful of new coronavirus strains would be able to adjust to the vaccines but remained positive of scientists' ability to make the Covid-19 vaccine more effective. He was particularly concerned about the South African variant's ability to diminish the power of the vaccine. In Karnataka, an estimated 44% of the designated beneficiaries have received the coronavirus vaccine. Stay tuned for more updates..
Five or six doses? Controversy over Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine vials
The US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, which is manufacturing the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Germany's BioNTech, now considers each vial contains six doses compared to five previously.
The difficulty in obtaining that sixth dose in practice means many countries are at loggerheads with Pfizer and facing a drop in supply.
44% of the designated beneficiaries vaccinated in Karnataka
An estimated 44 per cent of designated beneficiaries earmarked for Wednesday were administered the Covid-19 vaccine in Karnataka, data showed. With this, the total number of vaccinated in the state so far is 2,66,155, said the data released by the office of the state Health Minister.
Out of the 79,022 targeted beneficiaries, 34,551 got the shot till 8:30 pm in 923 sessions. Cumulatively, the number of healthcare workers vaccinated since January 16 till 8:30 pm today stands at 2,66,155. It is against the targeted 5,00,407 beneficiaries with a cumulative coverage of 53 per cent.
India to send 5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine to Sri Lanka
India is expected to send 5,00,000 doses of Covishield vaccine to Sri Lanka on Thursday.
It is learnt that the consignments are being sent to the island nation as a "gift" from India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a commitment to his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa during a virtual summit in September last that India will provide all possible support to the island nation to minimise the health and economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Covid-19 vaccines can adjust to coronavirus variants: Dr Anthony Fauci
Dr Anthony Fauci says there's reason to be concerned about the impact of some coronavirus mutations on vaccines, but scientists have plenty of options for adjustments to maintain the effectiveness of vaccines and treatments.
The government's top infectious disease expert says there's particular concern about the so-called South African variant, because lab tests have shown that it can diminish the protective power of the vaccines approved to date.
Good morning readers! Welcome to our live coverage of the latest coronavirus vaccine news updates