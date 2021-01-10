Coronavirus vaccine news updates: Pope Francis to take vaccine, says it is the ethical choice for all

India will launch its Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16 and priority will be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers, the government said on Saturday. Pope Francis said on Saturday he planned to be vaccinated against Covid-19 as early as next week and urged everyone to get a shot, to protect not only their own lives but those of others. Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip received the vaccinations on Saturday. Stay tuned for more updates.
Israeli PM gets second dose of COVID-19 shot
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine after becoming the first Israeli to be inoculated last month.
Israel is in the midst of a third nationwide lockdown after seeing a surge in cases despite unleashing one of the worlds fastest vaccination campaigns. The country has given the first of two vaccine doses to nearly 20% of its population, and Netanyahu said Saturday that it has secured enough vaccines to inoculate the whole adult population by the end of March.
Pope Calls Coronavirus Vaccinations an Ethical Obligation
Pope Francis said he would be vaccinated against the coronavirus as early as this coming week, calling it a lifesaving, ethical obligation and the refusal to do so suicidal, according to remarks made to an Italian television news program.
He also said the storming of the U.S. Capitol astonished him and should be condemned.
Cuba to test Covid vaccine candidate in Iran
Cuba will test its most advanced Covid vaccine candidate, in Iran, the research center that developed it announced on Saturday.
State-run Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV) and the Pasteur Institute of Iran signed an agreement in Havana that will see a Phase 3 clinical trial in Iran, to "move forward faster in immunization against Covid-19 in both countries," the IFV announced on Twitter.
The news came on the heels of Iran's supreme leader on Friday banning the import of American and British-produced vaccines against Covid-19, saying they were "completely untrustworthy."
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a tweet, accompanied by the hashtag #CoronaVaccine: "It's not unlikely they would want to contaminate other nations."
The Islamic republic has reported more than 1.2 million cases of the novel coronavirus, which have caused over 56,000 deaths.
It has accused arch-enemy the United States of hampering its access to vaccines through a tough sanctions regime.
The Sovereign 02 is the country's most advanced coronavirus vaccine candidate, showing "an early immune response (at 14 days)," IFV Director Vicente Verez said in December.
It has been difficult to do Phase 3 clinical testing in Cuba because its outbreak has not been as serious as those in many larger countries, he said.
UK helps raise $1 billion in global vaccine donations
Britain said on Sunday it has helped raise $1 billion (818 million euros) from global donors towards the drive to help "vulnerable countries" access coronavirus vaccines, by match-funding contributions.
The UK said, in addition, it has committed £548 million to the COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC), after matching with £1 every $4 pledged by other donors.
Canada, Japan and Germany are among the countries to make contributions that it matched, helping the AMC raise more than $1.7 billion in total so far.
The fund will allow for the distribution of one billion Covid-19 vaccine doses to 92 developing countries this year, according to Britain's Foreign Office.
"We'll only be safe from this virus, when we're all safe -- which is why we're focused on a global solution to a global problem," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.
Vaccination drive in India to kick off on Jan 16, 2021
Vaccination drive to kick off on Jan 16, 2021. Priority will be given to the healthcare workers and the frontline workers, estimated to be around 3 cr, followed by those above 50 years and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities numbering around 27 cr, Govt of India said on Saturday
