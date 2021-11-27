Corrigendum to November 23 story

On November 23, DH ran an interview with Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan as part of its Tuesday Interview series. This was based on a conversation with the vice-admiral and the transcript of a discussion he had on stage with Mr Timothy Franklyn under the aegis of the annual General K S Thimayya Memorial Trust (KST) lecture. Due to an editorial mix-up at our end, which we are looking into, attribution to the transcript was omitted when the interview was printed in the paper. The mistake is regretted.

-Editor