Covid: Centre sends teams to 4 states for surveillance

Covid-19: Centre rushes high-level teams to four states to strengthen surveillance, testing

With the spike in daily new Covid-19 cases and fatalities in Delhi, the spillover effect is being observed in the NCR regions

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 19 2020, 17:05 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2020, 17:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI

The Centre has rushed high-level teams to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur where they will visit districts reporting a high number of Covid-19 cases and support the state's efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of positive cases.  

With the spike in daily new Covid-19 cases and fatalities in Delhi, the spillover effect is being observed in the NCR regions within Haryana and Rajasthan where the number of Covid-19 positive patients is on the rise, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, New Delhi is leading the three-member team to Haryana and Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog is heading the Rajasthan team.

The Health Ministry said Dr S K Singh, Director (NCDC) will be leading the team to Gujarat while Dr L Swasticharan, Additional DDG, DHGS is heading the Manipur team.

The teams will visit the districts reporting a high number of Covid-19 cases and support the state's efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures, and efficient clinical management of positive cases.

The central teams will also guide in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up, the ministry said.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Haryana
Rajasthan
Gujarat
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Internal rumblings in Congress: Who said what

Internal rumblings in Congress: Who said what

These shrimp can walk on land

These shrimp can walk on land

‘Harry Potter’ and the Prisoners of Quarantine

‘Harry Potter’ and the Prisoners of Quarantine

DH Toon | Madhya Pradesh to set up 'gau cabinet'

DH Toon | Madhya Pradesh to set up 'gau cabinet'

The Lead: A venture to teach students at govt schools

The Lead: A venture to teach students at govt schools

What did Europe smell like centuries ago?

What did Europe smell like centuries ago?

 