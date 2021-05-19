Covid-19 crisis | Covaxin trials to begin shortly for children: Here's what we know so far

India's first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, will likely begin clinical trials in children within the next 10-12 days, Dr VK Paul, member (health) Niti Aayog, said on Tuesday.

“Our Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, has been permitted to take trials forward and test in children as well. So far, the recommendation is for individuals above 18 years of age. Now, we are trying to find out how the vaccine behaves in children; the trial results will tell us that. I have been informed that this work (trials) will begin in the next 10-12 days,” said Paul during a weekly Covid-19 media briefing.

When will the trials for the vaccine start?

Paul said Covaxin trials in children will begin in the next 10-12 days. As of now, the government is planning only to test Covaxin on children.

On May 13, the vaccine — developed by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) — received permission from the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) to include people below 18 years old in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials.

The trials will be conducted with 525 participants in different parts of the country, and might take 3 to 4 months to complete.

Read | Record 4,529 single-day Covid-19 deaths, daily infections below 3 lakh for third straight day

What are the guidelines for Covid-19 in children?

The Covid-19 protocols for children are the same as adults. Children need to double mask, use soap to wash their hands or use sanitiser, and maintain social distancing when going out.

Paul mentioned that the government has a standard operating procedure (SOPs) made for Covid-19 in children, which is available on the Union health ministry’s website. These scientifically-driven guidelines are meant to be followed while treating a Covid-19 positive child.

“It is uncommon to have severe disease in children; but in case they get it, our guidelines mention how to deal with it,” Paul said.

Why do we need to vaccinate children right now?

According to experts, India needs to start vaccinating the population below 18 years old so that every age group is protected from the virus. As this disease is very easily transferable, the country can’t open up until the entire population is protected.

After observing the elderly getting affected by the virus first, followed by the younger generation, experts in India believe if there’s a third wave, then children may be at risk.