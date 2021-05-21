Covid-19 crisis: List of states, UTs which have declared 'black fungus' an epidemic

After the Centre urged the states and Union Territories to declare mucormycosis or 'black fungus' a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 on Thursday, several states have followed the advisory already.

Around 5,500 people across the country have been infected and 126 have died from the black fungus as of Wednesday. This move comes after seeing the rapid spread of this deadly fungal infection in Covid-19 infected people.

A notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 requires every case of the said disease to be reported to the government authorities. This way, the government can monitor the disease and manage to get the early signs of an outbreak.

Here’s a list of states and Union Territories that have declared mucormycosis an epidemic:

Rajasthan

Rajasthan was the first state to declare mucormycosis an epidemic in the state under the Rajasthan Epidemic Act 2020, according to a notification issued by Akhil Arora, the state's Principal Health Secretary.

As of May 19, the state had around 100 patients with mucormycosis, according to state government data. Arora said this step was taken to have a coordinated treatment of 'black fungus' and Covid-19 patients in the state.

Telangana

After Rajasthan, Telangana declared mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, in the state. The order came in hours before the Centre's advisory.

The Telangana government stated in the order that “all government and private health facilities shall follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis and management of mucormycosis issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and Indian Council of Medical Research.”

From almost 90 cases in total on May 19, Telangana today has 160 cases in Government ENT Hospital alone.

Odisha

After the Centre’s advisory came in, Odisha’s Health and Welfare Department declared 'black fungus' a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, on Thursday.

Karnataka

Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar announced mucormycosis an epidemic on Thursday. He also said no hospital with the capacity to treat the infection can deny patients.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit declared mucormycosis a notifiable disease under Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939. The state has a 10-member committee, including the Director, Medical Education and medical experts to examine the situation.

Informing that there are a total of nine cases in the state so far, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said, “Seven of them have diabetes, while two others were non-diabetics. The eyes were affected in seven patients. All are undergoing treatment and their condition is stable. No person has died of mucormycosis in the state so far.”

Gujarat

Gujarat declared mucormycosis an epidemic under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, on Thursday.

"Government and private hospitals/medical colleges treating the disease will have to follow guidelines by the Union Health Ministry as well as ICMR for screening, diagnosis & treatment," said Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Union Territory of Chandigarh

Chandigarh also declared mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 on Thursday. Until now, there are 23 cases of 'black fungus' reported in the Union Territory and they are undergoing treatment in two hospitals.