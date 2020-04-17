COVID-19 death toll rises to 452 in country; cases climb to 13,835: Health Ministry

he death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 452 with 32 fatalities reported since Thursday evening, while the number of cases saw a jump of 1,076 to go up to 13,835 cases on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 11,616, as many as 1,766 people have been cured and discharged, and one has migrated, it said.

The total number of cases include 76 foreign nationals.

Thirty-two deaths have been reported since Thursday evening, of which eight were reported from Rajasthan, seven from Maharashtra, six from Delhi, four from Madhya Pradesh, three from West Bengal, two from Gujarat and one each from Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Of the total 452 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 194 fatalities, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 57, Gujarat and Delhi at 38 each and Telengana 18.

Tamil Nadu has reported 15 deaths while Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have reported 14 fatalities each.

Punjab and Karnataka have reported 13 deaths each.

Rajasthan has registered 11 deaths while West Bengal has reported 10 deaths fatalities.

Four persons have lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir while Kerala and Haryana have recorded three deaths each. Jharkhand has reported two deaths.

Meghalaya, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, according to health ministry data.

However, a PTI tally of figures reported by various states as on Thursday showed at least 457 deaths.

There has been a lag in the Union Health Ministry figures, compared to the number of deaths announced by different states, which officials attribute to procedural delays in assigning the cases to individual states.

According to the ministry's data updated in the evening, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 3,205 followed by Delhi at 1,640, Madhya Pradesh at 1,308 and Tamil Nadu at 1,267.

COVID-19 cases have gone up to 1,131 in Rajasthan, 1,021 in Gujarat and 846 in Uttar Pradesh. Telengana has 743 cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 572 and Kerala at 395.

The number of novel coronavirus cases has risen to 353 in Karanataka, 314 in Jammu and Kashmir, 255 in West Bengal, 205 in Haryana and 186 in Punjab.

Bihar has reported 83 infection cases, while Odisha has 60 coronavirus cases.

Thirty-seven people were infected with the virus in Uttarakhand, while Chhattisgarh has 36 cases. Himachal Pradesh and Assam have registered 35 cases each.

Jharkhand has 29 cases, Chandigarh has 21 cases and Ladakh has 18, while 11 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Meghalaya has reported nine cases while Goa and Puducherry have reported seven COVID-19 infections each. Manipur and Tripura have two cases each, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each.

"State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation," the ministry said on its website. The website also mentions that the patient from Nagaland has been shifted to Assam.