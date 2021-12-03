Covid: Kerala to release lists of unvaccinated teachers

Covid-19: Kerala to release lists of unvaccinated teachers

On November 28, the Health Minister said more than 5,000 teachers of the state have not inoculated themselves against the infection

IANS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 03 2021, 17:15 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2021, 17:15 ist
School teachers in Kozikhode. Credit: PTI File Photo

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Friday said that district-wise lists of teachers who have not got themselves jabbed against Covid-19 will be released, and they will have to give an explanation for that.

"We will very soon release the 14 district-wise lists of these teachers who have not taken the vaccine dose, as we feel the public should know about this, and they will be served notice," Sivankutty said.

On November 28, the Minister said more than 5,000 teachers of the state have not inoculated themselves against the infection.

After a gap of 20 months, on November 1, the schools in the state had opened and the students and teachers returned to the campuses.

In the last meeting to discuss the latest Covid situation in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that from now onwards, those who are not inoculated will not get free Covid-19 treatment at state government hospitals.

The meeting also decided that those who have a medical reason for not taking the vaccines should get that endorsed by a government medical officer and those who work in government offices and have not taken vaccine have to undergo a weekly RT-PCR test.

Security of children is of prime importance to the government, Sivankutty said.

