Covid-19: Maharashtra to get 2,69,200 vials of Remdesivir as Centre makes interim allocation to 19 states, UTs

The Centre on Wednesday allocated supply of Remdesivir to 19 states and UTs with high burden of Covid-19 cases and Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by the Covid-19 pandemic, has been allocated 2,69,200 vials of the drug.

Karnataka would receive 25,400 vials of the anti-viral drug for the period up to April 30 as parts of the country have been facing shortages of the medicine.

The Centre has made an interim allocation of 11 lakh vials of Remdesivir to 14 states to which medical oxygen has been allocated and five other states where high volume of supplies have been observed.

Manufacturers of the drug have been mapped with the states and Karnataka would receive 17,400 vials from Mylan, 1,000 vials from Cipla, 6,000 vials from Syngene/Sun, and 1,000 vials from Jubilant, an official statement said.

“The allocation includes bulk purchases made by the states as well as supplies through private distribution channels,” it said.

The initial allocation was dynamic and would be reviewed constantly in consultation with the states to ensure all needs can be met within the available supplies, the statement said.

“Manufacturers have been directed to manufacture and dispatch the supplies as per the agreed state allocation and mapping. They may be asked to balance supplies to the government and distribution channel,” it said.

Centre has also asked states to appoint a nodal officer for remdesivir, who will be responsible for unrestricted and timely movement of the anti-viral within their states as per the manufacturer-based mapping.

Gujarat would get 1,63,500 vials, Uttar Pradesh 1,22,800\, Madhya Pradesh 92,400, Tamil Nadu 58,900, Delhi 61,900, Andhra Pradesh 59,000, Rajasthan 26,500.

The production capacity of Remdesivir is being ramped up from current level of 38 lakh vials per month to 74 lakh vials per month, and 20 additional manufacturing sites have been approved.

Export of Remdesivir has also been prohibited on April, 11 in order to shore up domestic supplies.