Covid-19 positive Jharkand minister shifted to Chennai

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 19 2020, 23:44 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2020, 23:44 ist
Representative image/Credit: PTI Photo

Jharkhand Minister Jagarnath Mahto, who tested positive for Covid-19 recently, was shifted to a city hospital on Monday, officials said. Mahto, Education Minister of that state, was brought to the city by an air ambulance from Ranchi, officials at the airport said without divulging further details.

Mahato had revealed on September 28 he had tested positive for coronavirus and admitted to a Ranchi hospital for treatment.

Jharkhand
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Chennai
Tamil Nadu
Healthcare

