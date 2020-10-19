Covid-19 positive Jharkand minister shifted to Chennai

Jharkhand Minister Jagarnath Mahto, who tested positive for Covid-19 recently, was shifted to a city hospital on Monday, officials said. Mahto, Education Minister of that state, was brought to the city by an air ambulance from Ranchi, officials at the airport said without divulging further details.
Mahato had revealed on September 28 he had tested positive for coronavirus and admitted to a Ranchi hospital for treatment.
