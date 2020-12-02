Covid-19: Sale, use of firecrackers in NCR, cities with 'poor' air quality banned

The NGT on Wednesday placed a total ban on sale, use of all firecrackers during Covid-19 pandemic in NCR and all cities/towns where air quality is 'poor'.

During Christmas, New Year, green crackers can be used from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am at places where air quality is 'moderate' or better, the NGT said.

