Covid-19: Sale, use of firecrackers in NCR banned

Covid-19: Sale, use of firecrackers in NCR, cities with 'poor' air quality banned

During Christmas, New Year, green crackers can be used from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 02 2020, 14:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 14:10 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

The NGT on Wednesday placed a total ban on sale, use of all firecrackers during Covid-19 pandemic in NCR and all cities/towns where air quality is 'poor'. 

During Christmas, New Year, green crackers can be used from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am at places where air quality is 'moderate' or better, the NGT said. 

More to follow...

NGT
Coronavirus
Air Pollution

