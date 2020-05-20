COVID-19 toll rises to 3,303; cases climb to 1,06,750

COVID-19 toll rises to 3,303; cases climb to 1,06,750

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 20 2020, 10:36 ist
  • updated: May 20 2020, 10:36 ist
A passenger waits to board on a bus as Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) resumed bus services. Credit: AFP Photo

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 3,303 and the number of cases climbed to 1,06,750 in the country on Wednesday, registering an increase of 140 deaths and a record spike of 5,611 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 61,149, while 42,297 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said. 

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

"Thus, around 39.62 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said.

The total confirmed cases include foreigners.

Of the 140 deaths deaths reported since Monday morning, 76 were from Maharashtra, 25 from Gujarat, six each from West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five each from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, three each from Tamil Nadu Karnataka and Telangana, two each from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir and one each from Odhisha and Punjab.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
India
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

What's Brewing

Do kids spread COVID-19? Risks as schools eye reopening

Do kids spread COVID-19? Risks as schools eye reopening

Tropical cyclones and storm surges: Why they are deadly

Tropical cyclones and storm surges: Why they are deadly

Unusually warm Bay of Bengal made Amphan a super storm

Unusually warm Bay of Bengal made Amphan a super storm

CBI warns against banking trojan 'Cerberus'

CBI warns against banking trojan 'Cerberus'

World carbon pollution falls 17% during COVID-19 crisis

World carbon pollution falls 17% during COVID-19 crisis

 