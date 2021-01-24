Covid-19 vaccination: Over 16L beneficiaries inoculated

Covid-19 vaccination: Over 16 lakh beneficiaries inoculated

The inoculation drive was launched on January 16 with over three crore healthcare and frontline workers prioritised to get the jabs initially

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 24 2021, 21:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2021, 21:34 ist
A medical worker inoculates a staff member with Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the G.B. Pant hospital in Srinagar on January 22, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

Over 16 lakh healthcare workers across the country have received Covid-19 vaccine jabs till the evening of the ninth day of the nationwide immunisation drive, as per provisional reports, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry said that 31,466 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Sunday till 7:30 pm in five states -- Haryana (907), Karnataka (2,472), Punjab (1,007), Rajasthan (24,586) and Tamil Nadu (2,494) -- through 693 sessions.

"The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against Covid-19 has crossed 16 lakh (16,13,667) till 7.30 pm today through 28,613 sessions, as per the provisional report," the ministry said, adding that the final report will be completed by late in the night.

"Only 10 adverse events following immunisation have been reported till 7.30 pm on the ninth day of the vaccination drive," it stated.

The inoculation drive was launched on January 16 with over three crore healthcare and frontline workers prioritised to get the jabs initially.

The total number of beneficiaries, who were vaccinated till 7.30 pm on Sunday since the launch of the drive, include 1,47,030 in Andhra Pradesh, 76,125 in Bihar, 53,529 in Kerala, 1,91,443 in Karnataka, 61,720 in Tamil Nadu, 25,811 in Delhi, 78,466 in Gujarat and 84,505 in West Bengal, according to provisional reports.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
India
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Vaccine
Vaccination
Healthcare

What's Brewing

Art in a petri dish: Indian researcher wins int'l prize

Art in a petri dish: Indian researcher wins int'l prize

SDMC new initiative: Bring plastic waste, get food

SDMC new initiative: Bring plastic waste, get food

The arrest of Asia's 'most-wanted' drug boss

The arrest of Asia's 'most-wanted' drug boss

Dilip Chhabria: Victim of his own phenomenal ambition?

Dilip Chhabria: Victim of his own phenomenal ambition?

 