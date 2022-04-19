Covid: Centre writes to Delhi, Haryana, UP. Maharashtra and Mizoram on rising cases

With a rise in Covid-19 cases in five states, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday asked Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Mizoram to improve their Covid surveillance by adequate testing and send sewage samples for genetic analysis in order to keep an eye on the emergence of any new variant.

"It is essential that the states must maintain a strict watch and take preemptive action if required in any areas of concern to control any emerging spread of infection. Testing and surveillance still remain important to track the virus, its spread and evolution,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in his letter to the state administrations.

The sharpest rise has been seen in Delhi where the number of cases shot up to 2,671 in the week ending April 19 as against 998 on the week ending on April 12. In neighbouring Haryana, the weekly number of Covid cases increased to 1,299 (ending on April 19) from 521 in the previous week.

On Tuesday, the national capital reported 632 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 4.42 per cent. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to take a call on bringing back the mask mandate.

Uttar Pradesh too reported a rise on Covid cases, mostly in Delhi’s adjoining districts of Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) and Ghaziabad. In the north east Mizoram reported 539 cases in the week ending on April 19 with a positivity of 16.68 per cent. In the same week, Maharashtra reported 693 new cases.

Bhushan asked the states to monitor clusters of new cases and carry out adequate testing. Special emphasis should be given to examine the ILI (influenza like illness) and SARI (severe acute respiratory illness) cases.

Genomic sequencing for prescribed samples of international passengers, samples from sentinel sites (identified health facilities as well as sewage samples) and local clusters of cases are to be conducted as per the central advice.

"Laxity at any level may nullify the gains in pandemic management so far. Regular monitoring and prompt follow up action in emerging areas of concern is crucial,” Bhushan wrote in his letter.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: