Coronavirus News Live: Covaxin efficacy at 77.8% against symptomatic Covid-19 patients, as per trial results

  • updated: Jul 03 2021, 07:25 ist
India on Friday reported India reports 46,617 new Covid-19 cases and 853 deaths. India's official death toll from the coronavirus reached 4,00,000, though experts say the actual number of dead could have reached 10 lakh or even higher, with a possible third wave approaching. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
  • 07:20

    Bharat Biotech concludes final analysis of Covaxin, shows 77.8% efficacy in symptomatic Covid patients

    Bharat Biotech concludes final analysis for Covaxin efficacy as part of phase 3 clinical trials, after evaluation of 130 confirmed cases. Covaxin's efficacy demonstrated at 77.8% against symptomatic Covid-19 patients.

    Efficacy analysis demonstrates Covaxin to be 93.4% effective against severe symptomatic Covid-19and65.2% protection against the Delta variant.

  • 06:09

    Flexible, agile vaccination strategy vital in saving lives in India, says Lancet report

    Flexible and agile vaccination strategies can play a vital role in protecting lives in India as Covid-19 pandemic continues to unfold, according to a latest Lancet report.

    The report 'Responsive and Agile Vaccination Strategies Against Covid-19 in India' published by the Lancet Global Health on Friday highlighted the importance of sentinel site based surveillance and detection of early warning signal through test positivity ratio (TPR).

    (PTI)

  • 06:07

    BBMP yet to formulate strategy to vaccinate pregnant, lactating women

    Despite women forming a significant portion of Bengaluru’s adult population, the civic authority is yet to formulate a plan to vaccinate them.

  • 06:06

    A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for Covid-19 test, at a station in Mumbai, Friday, July 2, 2021. India's official death toll from the coronavirus crossed 4,00,000. Credit: PTI Photo

  • 06:05

    Third Covid wave won't be so bad, say Bengaluru doctors

    July 1 was observed as National Doctor’s Day. Metrolife spoke to senior doctors about challenges they faced during Covid second wave and what they’re expecting ahead.

  • 06:05

    WHO recommends Covid tests in schools to avoid closures

    The World Health Organization said Friday that Covid-19 tests should be carried out in schools in some circumstances to avoid the "harmful" effects of closures and remote learning.

  • 06:04

    Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.