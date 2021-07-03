Coronavirus News Live: Covaxin efficacy at 77.8% against symptomatic Covid-19 patients, as per trial results

India on Friday reported India reports 46,617 new Covid-19 cases and 853 deaths. India's official death toll from the coronavirus reached 4,00,000, though experts say the actual number of dead could have reached 10 lakh or even higher, with a possible third wave approaching. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
Bharat Biotech concludes final analysis of Covaxin, shows 77.8% efficacy in symptomatic Covid patients
Bharat Biotech concludes final analysis for Covaxin efficacy as part of phase 3 clinical trials, after evaluation of 130 confirmed cases. Covaxin's efficacy demonstrated at 77.8% against symptomatic Covid-19 patients.
Efficacy analysis demonstrates Covaxin to be 93.4% effective against severe symptomatic Covid-19and65.2% protection against the Delta variant.
Flexible, agile vaccination strategy vital in saving lives in India, says Lancet report
Flexible and agile vaccination strategies can play a vital role in protecting lives in India as Covid-19 pandemic continues to unfold, according to a latest Lancet report.
The report 'Responsive and Agile Vaccination Strategies Against Covid-19 in India' published by the Lancet Global Health on Friday highlighted the importance of sentinel site based surveillance and detection of early warning signal through test positivity ratio (TPR).
BBMP yet to formulate strategy to vaccinate pregnant, lactating women
Despite women forming a significant portion of Bengaluru’s adult population, the civic authority is yet to formulate a plan to vaccinate them.
A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for Covid-19 test, at a station in Mumbai, Friday, July 2, 2021. India's official death toll from the coronavirus crossed 4,00,000. Credit: PTI Photo
Third Covid wave won't be so bad, say Bengaluru doctors
July 1 was observed as National Doctor’s Day. Metrolife spoke to senior doctors about challenges they faced during Covid second wave and what they’re expecting ahead.
WHO recommends Covid tests in schools to avoid closures
The World Health Organization said Friday that Covid-19 tests should be carried out in schools in some circumstances to avoid the "harmful" effects of closures and remote learning.
