Coronavirus News Live: Karnataka owes pvt hospitals several lakhs for Covid-19 treatment

The second Covid wave may be on the wane, but the government is yet to clear the dues of patients treated under its quota by private hospitals. A day after England's last ODI against Sri Lanka in Bristol, seven people tested positive - three players and four staff. The Assam government announced complete lockdown in 7 districts from July 7 till further notice; restaurants, shops to remain shut. Stay tuned for updates.
'Shameless PM' failed to handle Covid crisis, meet vaccine demands: CM Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the Centre has failed to meet the vaccine requirements of the state, forcing her dispensation to make purchases on its own, and described Narendra Modi as "a shameless prime minister" who has his picture pasted everywhere - from hoardings to inoculation certificates.
Read more
Karnataka seeks 1.5 crore Covid-19 vaccines per month
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday requested the Centre to allot 1.5 crore Covid-19 vaccines per month to the state.
Read more
Herd immunity: The curious case of Dharavi
The government and the medical fraternity need to think of ways to mitigate the virulence of the Coronavirus in the potential next wave. While personal hygiene, wearing of masks, maintaining social distance and universal vaccination are inevitable, the idea of herd immunity has once again gained prominence in the trending debate over whether to rely on herd immunity or on lockdowns.
Read more
Karnataka govt owes several lakhs to private hospitals for treating Covid-19 patients
The second Covid wave may be on the wane, but the government is yet to clear the dues of patients treated under its quota by private hospitals.
Read more