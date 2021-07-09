Coronavirus News Live: No room for complacency or carelessness, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said there was no scope for complacency in the fight against Covid-19 as the threat from the pandemic was far from over. Meanwhile, India reported 45,892 new Covid-19 cases, 44,291 recoveries, and 817 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry. Stay tuned for updates.
Centre announces Rs 23,123 cr package to fight Covid-19
The UnionCabineton Thursday approved aRs23,123-croreCovid-19packageto improve health infrastructure over the next nine months with a special focus on upgrading the medical facilities at 736 districts as the government gears up to tackle the third wave of the pandemic as and when it comes.
Bouquets and brickbats for Kerala on Covid management
While the Kerala High Court on Thursday expressed serious concerns over the crowding of people in front of liquor outlets in the state even as the Covid cases in Kerala remained high, a central team that reviewed the situations in Kerala reportedly expressed satisfaction over the treatment and vaccination measures.
Opinion | Organisational structures need to be strengthened to help Covid-hit children
June 1, 2021, marked one year of the Unlock 1.0 of Covid-19 lockdown in India. The second most populous country in the world is reeling under death and disease with no respite in sight. The second wave busted the myth that Covid-19 is an urban phenomena as 533 out of 741 districts were reportedly affected by the current wave.
Pfizer-BioNTech to seek authorisation for 3rd Covid shot: Statement
Pfizer and BioNTech announced Thursday they would seek regulatory authorization for a third dose of their Covid-19 vaccine.
Covid-19 threat far from over, warns PM Modi
Addressing a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers, Modi said pictures and videos of crowded places and tourists roaming about without masks or social distancing were worrisome as a single mistake could weaken the fight against Covid-19.
